Varun Dhawan is a heavy load and here’s proof. See photos

Varun Dhawan is looking forward to his next movie Judwaa 2, directed by his father David Dhawan. Fans are going gaga over the reprised versions of songs Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan. At this time, we spotted Varun Dhawan after a session at his gym, but he was not walking out. He was carried out by his trainer Prashant. Was he that tired? Well, it looks like he was just having fun being a heavy load. Prashant carried the actor on a piggy back ride, and Varun is all smiles as shutterbugs captured this fun scene. The trainer shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “After hardcore training session I have to carry him to the car…. @varundvn.”

On the work front, after Judwaa 2, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, he will be working with Shoojit Sircar in the film titled October. He recently introduced the leading lady of the film – debutante Banita Sandhu.

Speaking about the film, Shoojit said, “When it comes to the genre of romance, it is always beautiful to see a fresh pairing. Something about seeing their chemistry blossom through the reels of the film, makes you feel a part of their journey from the very beginning. For October, that was one of the main reasons why I chose Banita for the lead role opposite Varun.”

Varun will also be seen in Sui Dhaaga – Made In India and cast opposite him is the Phillauri star Anushka Sharma. The two stars will be coming together for the first time and will be bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. Talking about this, Varun said, “From Gandhiji (Mahatma Gandhi) to Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), our country’s leaders have always endorsed the ideology of ‘Made in India’. With our film, I am proud to take their message to millions of people in a relevant manner.”

