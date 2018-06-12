Varun Dhawan: It’s time we celebrate our Indian heroes and not look at the West

Varun Dhawan is currently busy with Sui Dhaga and Kalank. Varun Dhawan is currently busy with Sui Dhaga and Kalank.

Actor Varun Dhawan says that it is high time Indians stop looking at the West for heroes as there are a number of legends within their own country.

Varun while attending the launch of author Amish’s book “Suheldev and The Battle of Bahraich”, said, “It’s the time when we should celebrate our Indian heroes and not look at the West to look up to heroes. Around 20 to 25 per cent of our population is made up of tribes and castes and that’s not really been represented in books or our literature as much or in films for that matter.”

He further added, “Amish is doing a great job by actually representing it. He is doing a better job than politicians by writing about a hero. When you read the book and when you see the landscape of how he describes the world, your imaginations just run wild”.

Amish’s popular novel “The Immortals of Meluha” is being adapted for the big screen. Filmmaker Karan Johar has obtained the rights for an adaption of the popular book. The English rights of the same have gone to an undisclosed American producer.

If “Suheldev and The Battle of Bahraich” is adapted into a film, Varun says he would want to be a part of it. “I thought when can a movie be made out of this. Can I be a part of it or will I be very short for it? I was very fascinated with the backdrop of the book. It tells the story of a hero,” he said.

“Suheldev and The Battle of Bahraich” will release on July 23.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App