Varun Dhawan: In Badrinath ki Dulhania, I sound like a mard

Varun Dhawan is promoting his next, Badrinath Ki Dulhania with Alia Bhatt, in full force. But when asked how close he is to Badri’s character in the film, he has a different story to tell, he realized how our country is male chauvinistic and has double standards. Here’s an interview with Bollywood’s latest heartthrob, Varun Dhawan.

‘Badri and I have zero similarities’

Apparently, it was quite difficult for Varun Dhawan to portray the character of Badrinath from Jhansi in the film, Badrinath ki Dulhania. The actor said, “Badri and I are miles apart. We both have zero similarities. But all credit to the director, Shashank Khaitan, for he held my finger and trained me for two months for the film. As my character is from a small town, I had to keep my emotions and romance in control. So he (Khaitan) removed Varun out of me for the film.”

Director Shashank Khaitan wanted Varun to sound like a ‘mard’

Varun Dhawan had to undergo voice training for the film. He told us, “He (Shashank Khaitan) has a problem with my voice. He thinks I sound like a kid, he wanted me to sound like a ‘mard’ (manly) in the movie, a fully grown-up man. Hopefully, you will see me as a totally different person in the film.”

Varun thinks Alia had become too serious in life

This is the third film Varun and Alia are acting together. Both these young stars have proved their acting prowess and share a certain kind of comfort while working together. Varun says, “Obviously, it happens. It maybe because we share a great relationship and a comfort level off-screen, and I think it translates on-screen too. But more than that, we both take our jobs very seriously as actors. Just because we are great friends, doesn’t mean our chemistry magically translates on-screen too. Alia has grown in the years she has been acting, she is very serious in life now and even at work.”

Humpty is an angel compared to Badri

Varun says that he has been dealing with comparisons all his life, “I have been compared to another actor, that’s the case every time. But this time since my performance in Badri will be compared with my performance in Humpty Ki Dulhania, it is great that I am my own barometer. Both these characters are totally different, Humpty is an angel compared to Badri.”

Varun’s hit formula

Varun has been in the industry for half a decade now, and he has not given a single flop. To this, he says, “Every creativity has a motive. Either one does it for money, for fame, or for passion. My energies go out for passion. When I did ABCD 2, Remo D’Souza was so high on passion and that it translated in his work. The passion that a dancer has is priceless. So there is not a set formula of picking the right script or a director. I am doing films that are offered to me, I am not choosing work for now instead I am putting in all my efforts and passion. I am doing Badri because I believe in the honesty of the story and characters.”

Badri and Varun

Talking about Badri’s character, a boy from a small town, Varun shares, “People there (in small towns) are very emotional and expressive. We become street-smart unknowingly, living in big cities. But people there are very innocent and expressive. If someone hurts them, they get hurt real bad but it doesn’t make a difference to us here. For example, if I get drunk I just go home but Badri will create a scene if he has to. So to become Badri for the film, I had to break a lot of personal barriers. I just cannot talk to girls the way Badri does.”

Varun’s message from Badri

“The film deals with male chauvinism and double standards we have in our country. I have realised that we do certain things feeling, “yeh toh chalta hai.” But it doesn’t work like that, we have to understand the woman’s perspective. I learnt this when I had a few dialogue in the film and I thought it’s okay to say things like that, but Alia and the DOP — who is a woman — told me that just because these dialogues are said in a funny way don’t make them right. So before this movie, I didn’t realise that we are alienating women without even realising it.”

What will be a defining moment in Varun’s life

Varun has given a number of hits in the span of just five years, but has any film really defined his career chart, to which Varun said, “ABCD 2 was great to work on, it was the only film that was shot on 3D camera, so I am proud of being a part of the film. But career defining would be serious roles. There is a different kind of work I want to do, but I am not offered such roles. I want to do a sci-fi film. My dream role would be a role that is entertaining and ‘massy’, and it should be able to make people laugh and cry and make the audience scared of me and then make them fall in love with me again.”

