Varun Dhawan goes shirtless to flaunt his ‘balance work’. Check workout video of Judwaa 2 actor

Varun Dhawan is working hard, really hard. A proof of which he shared with his fans on his Instagram handle. He is seen shirtless, sweating out in a gym and that too with some tough goals to achieve. He shared a video and we saw our Judwaa 2 actor doing some ‘balance work’.

Varun Dhawan is busy with the last schedule of his much anticipated project, Judwaa 2. While the cast and crew of the film recently wrapped up shooting of reloaded version of ‘Tan Tana Tan’ song, Varun seems to be busy with something next. As we know that the actor will be seen playing double role in the film, he seems to be working really hard for this upcoming comedy of his.

Time and again we have seen Varun Dhawan’s work-out sessions, but in this one he is goes shirtless to flaunt his abs and we are loving it!

In Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan will be seen romancing Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The film is directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and is scheduled to release on September 29.

Watch Varun Dhawan’s shirtless ‘balance work’ here:

Meanwhile, the actor has his hands full with other commitments too. His recent tweet tells us that he is up for some important shoot today, and it is not allowing him to stay at ease. He tweeted late on Wednesday night, “Shooting for something really exciting tomorrow can’t reveal details but it’s not letting me sleep. Goodnight 👶.”

Shooting for something really exciting tomorrow can’t reveal details but it’s not letting me sleep. Goodnight 👶 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 28, 2017

Well we are really excited to have some more updates on this from the actor soon!

