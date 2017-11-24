Varun Dhawan fined for leaning out of car to take selfie with fan

Varun Dhawan got an e-challan from the Mumbai Police for clicking a selfie amidst traffic. Varun Dhawan got an e-challan from the Mumbai Police for clicking a selfie amidst traffic.

Actor Varun Dhawan was fined by the Mumbai Police after a picture of him leaning out of his car to take a selfie with a fan was published in a newspaper on Thursday. On Thrusday morning, the Mumbai Police tweeted two pictures published in Mid-Day which show Dhawan leaning out of his stationary car at a traffic signal and taking a selfie with a fan seated in an autorickshaw a few feet away.

Along with the pictures, the Police also tweeted a warning to the actor. “@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life, ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher,” wrote the police. The traffic police said that a challan of Rs 600 was sent to Dhawan for not wearing a seat belt, obstructing the driver and traffic movement.

A senior traffic official said that the pictures were taken in Juhu on Wednesday. A couple of hours later, the actor tweeted an apology to the police, saying, “My apologies. Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan, but next time I’ll keep safety in mind and won’t encourage this.”

This prompted a message from the police to the actor, chiding him for his risky behaviour, “Quite a galactic coincidence for the photographer to be on the same signal to capture your gesture, in a good intent nevertheless risky. Leaning out even in a stationary vehicle can be distracting for others considering your popularity. Glad you took our message in d right spirit.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App