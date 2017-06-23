Varun Dhawan finds love for ‘other life forms’

Varun Dhawan says he feels bad that he spent 30 years neglecting “other life forms.” Varun Dhawan says he feels bad that he spent 30 years neglecting “other life forms.”

Actor Varun Dhawan says he feels bad that he spent 30 years neglecting “other life forms”, but has now pledged to care for them. “I feel bad because for 30 years I also haven’t cared about the other life forms living alongside me, but I want to start today,” Varun tweeted on Friday.

He added: “It’s easy to start — let’s just show kindness like we would show to our loved ones. I am going to try and even you guys try.” The actor, who is busy with the shooting of Judwaa 2, also said it is “important we respect and show care towards the animals and plants that live alongside on earth”.

“For years the human race has mistreated and tested on animals. We have cut down acres of trees for our commercial gains. Stop animal cruelty,” he added. Apart from working on Judwaa 2, Varun will be joining filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Saif Ali Khan to host the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in New York next month.

Varun Dhawan, one among the two sons of director David Dhawan, made a debut with Karan Johar directed romantic comedy Student of the Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra. The film was successful and instantly brought Varun into the spotlight.

Check Varun Dhawan’s latest tweets here:

It’s so important we respect and show care towards the animals and plants that live along side on earth. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 23, 2017

For years the human race has mistreated and tested on animals. We have cut down acres of trees for our commercial gains .#StopAnimalCruelty — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 23, 2017

I feel bad because for 30 years I also haven’t cared about the other life forms living along side me but I want to start today. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 23, 2017

It’s easy to start lets just show kindness like we would show to our loved ones. Im gonna try and even you guys try good morning ❤️💛💙💜💚. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 23, 2017

He also went on to act in various Bollywood films like Dilwale, Badrinath ki Dulhania, Badlapur (with Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Dishoom. Dilwale in which he co-starred with Sharukh Khan, Kajol and Kriti Sanon is one of the highest grossing Bollywood films.

