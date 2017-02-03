Varun Dhawan feels Alia Bhatt will be a good daughter-in-law

Varun Dhawan feels his co-star Alia Bhatt will be a good daughter-in-law whenever she gets married Varun Dhawan feels his co-star Alia Bhatt will be a good daughter-in-law whenever she gets married

Actor Varun Dhawan feels his co-star Alia Bhatt will be a good daughter-in-law whenever she gets married as she cares for elders. After sharing onscreen chemistry in Student of the Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dhulania, Varun and Alia will soon be back with Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

“I think Alia will be a good daughter-in-law as she is good with parents… will manage the whole family,” Varun told reporters at the trailer launch of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

To this, Alia jokingly asked Varun, “What about my husband? Will I make for a good wife.”

Varun then said in a lighter vein, “I can’t say.”

The Udta Punjab actress earlier played the role of a bride twice on screen in 2 States and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and she enjoys playing the character.

“This is third time I am playing ‘dulhania’ (bride) on screen… I think dulhania is going with my spirit… that’s me. Alia equals to dulhania,” she said.

The trailer of Badrinath Ki Dulhania shows the Student of the Year actors dancing to the hit Tamma Tamma track of Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

To this, Alia said, “I did not try to step into anybody’s shoes at all, I was miles away. It’s a tribute. We are not trying to recreate the song, we are happy that a song like this existed.”

Directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, Badrinath Ki Dulhania will be released on March 10.

Alia said, “We both are nervous for this film, there is excitement and newness, and butterflies in stomach as well. This happens with me for every film.”

The 23-year-old actress has garnered praise for her performances in films like Highway, Udta Punjab, 2 States among others.

‘”I just want to do films. I don’t understand the tag lines like realistic or art or massy films, I want to be an actress, I want to do good films and do cinema all over,” Alia said.

Varun, on his part, said, “There are only good and bad films. We want to do good films.”