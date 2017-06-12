Latest News

Varun Dhawan’s fan runs away from home to meet him, the actor helps her find way back

Varun Dhawan is popular among children but no one, even the star, would have ever thought that a kid can run away from home in order to meet her favorite star. But this is what a fan actually did to meet her favourite star.

Published:June 12, 2017 12:30 pm
Varun Dhawan has some crazy fan following among the kids of the country.

On Sunday, Varun Dhawan had retweeted politician Preeti Sharma Menon’s tweet requesting any information about her friend’s cousin who was missing and was last seen in Mumbai. Soon, Preeti wrote back to Varun thanking him for the help. She wrote, “Today I had an opportunity to learn that you Mr @Varun_dvn, and your parents, are wonderful human beings. Thank you.”

But during the entire conversation, what no one knew was that the teenage in question had run away from her house to meet her favorite actor Varun. Nobody knows about how she could manage to travel from Raipur to Mumbai but Mid-day reports that the Mumbai police found this girl at Kanjurmarg station.

The report says police made an extra effort to set up a meet-and-greet moment for the girl with Varun, who was flattered but at the same time distressed to know about the entire situation. A source present at the meeting told the daily, “Varun spent an hour explaining to her the enormity of what she had done. Aditi, on the other hand, was thrilled to meet him.”

Read Preeti and Varun’s conversation:

Preeti, who was following the missing case closely since a long time, tweeted, “Thanks everyone for their help and wishes. We found Aditi after a hectic chase across Mumbai. Big thanks for the help from IG Niket Kaushik and DCP Pramanit. Today, I had an opportunity to learn that Varun and his parents are wonderful human beings.” Meanwhile, the girl has been sent back to Raipur.

