David Dhawan on Biwi No 1 remake: We may surprise everyone by doing an entirely original film

After the massive success of Judwaa 2, starring Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, speculations were rife that Varun would star in the remake of hit flick Biwi No 1, which starred Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Interestingly, the reports suggested that talks around the remake of yet another David Dhawan directorial are at a nascent stage. However, David Dhawan has rubbished the rumour.

In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, Dhawan revealed that he is happy about people’s speculations but there is nothing being planned for now.

“Good that people are speculating about what we will do next. We haven’t thought about remaking Biwi No. 1 as of yet. Right now, we’re in the holiday mood. Let the new year begin and then we’ll think of what to do next. I know it is a convenient formula to do remakes and sequels. But we may surprise everyone by doing an entirely original film this time,” informed the director.

Judwaa 2 was one of the biggest hits of 2017. The film went on to earn Rs 138. 61 crore, becoming the second hit of Varun Dhawn this year after Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

At present, Varun Dhawan has interesting projects in his kitty. He has wrapped up Shoojit Sircar’s October and would soon start filming Sui Dhaaga.

