Varun Dhawan confirms working with director Shoojit Sircar on a dark, gritty film

Actor Varun Dhawan is set to collaborate with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on a forthcoming project, which is said to be a dark, gritty film.

Just a couple of days ago, Shoojit spoke about it in an interview, and also revealed that the movie will be written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who has teamed up with the filmmaker on projects like Piku and Vicky Donor.

At a promotional event for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, today, Varun confirmed the collaboration, but refused to speak further about it. Badrinath Ki Dulhania also stars Alia Bhatt.

“Honestly, this is something we are doing for Badrinath Ki Dulhania so, this is not the right place for me to speak about it. But I will confirm the news,” the actor replied, when asked how excited he is to team up with Shoojit.

This will be the first time that the young star is working with the filmmaker. The duo has been meeting a lot lately, and discussing the script. Shoojit has said that the film will be in an unconventional zone.

Besides this project, Shoojit is also working on the biopic of revolutionary Udham Singh, which he has called his dream project.

Varun is currently shooting for the sequel to superstar Salman Khan-starrer 1997 comedy Judwaa, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. The actor has already proved his acting prowess in Badlapur, for which he received both critical and commercial acclaim.

Considering Shoojit Sircar’s film is also said to delve into a dark plot, there is no doubt that Varun will pull off the character well. Watch this space for more information on this.

