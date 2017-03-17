Varun Dhawan chooses Soni Razdan over Alia Bhatt: Your mom’s too cool. See pics

Varun Dhawan shared a lovely picture on Instagram. The actor is seen along with both Alia and her mother Soni Razdan. Varun Dhawan shared a lovely picture on Instagram. The actor is seen along with both Alia and her mother Soni Razdan.

Varun Dhawan would rather opt for Soni Razdan’s coolness quotient over Alia Bhatt’s cuteness. Badri aka Varun Dhawan has apparently ditched his dulhania Alia and has teamed up with Alia’s mother Soni Razdan. Varun Dhawan shared a lovely picture on Instagram. The actor is seen along with both Alia and her mother Soni Razdan. Going by this picture, the viewer is as if challenged to pick one pair over other. However, it becomes instantly difficult to pick one picture over other.

If you look at Alia and Varun, they are looking young and cute. Whereas Varun and Soni are looking equally cool. One can see Soni Razdan wearing a pair of sunglasses and she is seen smiling. It seems that Varun has already made up his mind for the actor wrote, “#badrinathkidulhanias. With 2 generation of bhatt’s. @aliaabhatt sorry but your moms too cool.”

We wonder what Alia has to say to that. Now, we keep hearing that how sometimes mothers can give some tough competition to their young daughters when it comes to looks and mannerism. Whether it’s Sridevi looking as glamourous as her young daughters Jhanvi Kapoor or Dimple Kapadia looking as beautiful as Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood moms have always made heads turn with their sheer beauty.

Both Soni Razdan and Alia share a very friendly relationship. The two are often seen hanging out together. Alia who has recently shifted to her own flat doesn’t miss out on family occasions. Soni recently took to Twitter to wish Alia on her birthday, “24 yrs ago you came into the world and made the sun shine brighter. Alia Bhatt, Happy Birthday darling my sun shines because of you.” She also shared, “This film is so much more than the sum of its parts! Wishing team @BKDMovie @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 @ShashankKhaitan ALL THE BEST.”

