Varun Dhawan is taking a break from Twitter, announces it on Instagram. See pic

Varun Dhawan is one of the most active Bollywood stars on social media. Varun Dhawan is one of the most active Bollywood stars on social media.

Varun Dhawan is loved by his fans not only because he is the current heartthrob of Bollywood, or he can dance and do the perfect act onscreen, but also because he is just like any other youngster who is active on social media and makes sure to stay connected with his followers via all available platforms. Be it Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, Varun has his personal accounts everywhere, and he uses them exuberantly to promote all his films. But the latest update coming from his end might disappoint a section of his fans, at least the ones who follow him on Twitter. The Badrinath ki Dulhania actor is going to be off Twitter for some time now.

Varun’s latest release Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-starring Alia Bhatt made him and the producers quite happy as it turned out to be the biggest grosser for a Varun-Alia collaboration. This was the third time the two stars came together onscreen. And we saw how rigorously they promoted their film on Twitter, by sharing pictures, videos and teasers. Now, we do wonder how Varun will manage to stay away from Twitter, especially when marketing on social media has become a major part of movie promotions.

Also read | Varun Dhawan: If 3 Idiots ‘Balatkar’ can be laughed off, why object to Badrinath Ki Dulhania molestation scene?

Varun, through an Instagram story, shared an image with the caption, “Off Twitter for some time. It’s not goodbye. It’s more like I’ll see you soon.”

Varun’s last post on Twitter was dated April 3, where he shared two images from the sets of his film Main Tera Hero, as it completed 3 years. Now, we wait for the actor’s comeback on Twitter with his next tweet, and maybe the reason why he chose to stay off the microblogging site.

3 years of MTH. A film that changed me and my life @Ileana_Official @NargisFakhri pic.twitter.com/BpZWK4iwnH — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 3, 2017

After doing Badrinath ki Dulhania, which was a sequel to his 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Varun is currently shooting for Judwaa 2 where he plays a double role. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd