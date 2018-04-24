Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 24, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • On Varun Dhawan’s birthday, October director Shoojit Sircar says ‘No matter what happens, keep your innocence alive’

On Varun Dhawan’s birthday, October director Shoojit Sircar says ‘No matter what happens, keep your innocence alive’

Varun Dhawan turned 31 today. The actor, who has already started prep-up for his next Kalank, has received a lot of warm wishes from his contemporaries.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 24, 2018 11:41:20 pm
varun dhawan birthday wishes Shoojit Sircar, Anushka Sharma and others wished Varun Dhawan.
Related News

Varun Dhawan turned 31 today and the film industry made sure to make him feel loved. On the occasion of his birthday, October director Shoojit Sircar took to Twitter and wished Varun. He wrote, “No matter what happens, keep your innocence alive.”

Not just him, a lot of Varun’s contemporaries wished the star on Twitter. His Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma shared a still from their upcoming film and along with it, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the amazing co-star @Varun_dvn… Always a joy to be around, always cracks me up and is an absolute pleasure to work with. हैप्पी बर्थडे सबके प्यारे मौजी”

Actor Rakul Preet wrote, “Happppy bdayyyy @Varun_dvn !! May u have the best year ever!! Ur a delight to watch on screen so hoping that this year is full of even more powerful roles!! 💪🏻keep smiling ! stay blessed.” John Abraham, who shared screen space with Varun in Dishoom, shared a picture in which both of them are having breakfast, wearing only towels. He wrote, “Happy Birthday!! @Varun_dvn. I am one of the few who has seen you in your Birthday Suit :)”

His Badlapur co-stars Yami Gautam and Huma Qureshi had to say something too. Yami tweeted, “Wishing you oodles of happiness & success!! Stay this humble, lovable person that you always have been .. Happy bday Varun” and Huma said, “Happy bday @Varun_dvn Keep being the rockstar you are ❤❤Another year of being awesome sauce!!”

We also wish the actor a very happy birthday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now