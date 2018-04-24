On Varun Dhawan’s birthday, October director Shoojit Sircar says ‘No matter what happens, keep your innocence alive’

Shoojit Sircar, Anushka Sharma and others wished Varun Dhawan. Shoojit Sircar, Anushka Sharma and others wished Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan turned 31 today and the film industry made sure to make him feel loved. On the occasion of his birthday, October director Shoojit Sircar took to Twitter and wished Varun. He wrote, “No matter what happens, keep your innocence alive.”

Not just him, a lot of Varun’s contemporaries wished the star on Twitter. His Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma shared a still from their upcoming film and along with it, she wrote, “Happy birthday to the amazing co-star @Varun_dvn… Always a joy to be around, always cracks me up and is an absolute pleasure to work with. हैप्पी बर्थडे सबके प्यारे मौजी”

Actor Rakul Preet wrote, “Happppy bdayyyy @Varun_dvn !! May u have the best year ever!! Ur a delight to watch on screen so hoping that this year is full of even more powerful roles!! 💪🏻keep smiling ! stay blessed.” John Abraham, who shared screen space with Varun in Dishoom, shared a picture in which both of them are having breakfast, wearing only towels. He wrote, “Happy Birthday!! @Varun_dvn. I am one of the few who has seen you in your Birthday Suit :)”

Happy Birthday @Varun_dvn . No matter what happens keep your innocence alive. pic.twitter.com/CMrIB1knGe — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 24, 2018

Happy Birthday to Dan @Varun_dvn , one of the coolest actors in Bollywood.

Wish you all the success and happiness. 😊 pic.twitter.com/ffvx0dfUIF — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 24, 2018

Happy birthday @Varun_dvn much love and laughter always! Have a wonderful year! ❤️🎉💥 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 24, 2018

Happy birthday @Varun_dvn

Enjoy ur day bro 💪🏻

Stay cool and have a blast 🎉🎉 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 24, 2018

Happy Birthday @Varun_dvn keep shining like the bright star you are. Big love. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 24, 2018

Happiest birthday @Varun_dvn !! Wish you a superbb day and the best year ahead!! Keep shining💫🎊☺️ — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) April 24, 2018

Happy Birthday, @Varun_dvn!!! I am sure you are having a great birthday already with all the love that #October has received!! May you have an even more successful year ahead! Lots of love! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 24, 2018

His journey from a “student” to a “man” has been studded with solid work ..

Happy Birthday to the one adorable & grounded @Varun_dvn!

Stay blessed with more magic at the movies…#HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan #HappyBirthdayVD — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) April 24, 2018

Happy Birthday!! @Varun_dvn. I am one of the few who has seen you in your Birthday Suit :) pic.twitter.com/4ObZ0PHTMr — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) April 24, 2018

Happppy bdayyyy @Varun_dvn !! May u have the best year ever!! Ur a delight to watch on screen so hoping that this year is full of even more powerful roles!! 💪🏻keep smiling ! stay blessed 😀 — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) April 24, 2018

Happy birthday to the amazing co-star @Varun_dvn… Always a joy to be around, always cracks me up and is an absolute pleasure to work with. हैप्पी बर्थडे सबके प्यारे मौजी 🌟 pic.twitter.com/T9wHwzQ46C — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 24, 2018

Wishing you oodles of happiness & success !! Stay this humble, lovable person that you always have been .. Happy bday Varun 💕😁 @Varun_dvn — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) April 24, 2018

Happy bday @Varun_dvn Keep being the rockstar you are ❤❤Another year of being awesome sauce!! — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 24, 2018

Happy birthday dear @Varun_dvn. Keep flying high brother. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) April 24, 2018

Happy Birthday @varun_dvn ! Love and good wishes for your upcoming movies and a successful future ahead 😁😁😁😍😍🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗 — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) April 24, 2018

Happy bday @Varun_dvn. Keep your endearing self alive. Both in real and on celluloid. May this be your year! ♥️ — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) April 24, 2018

Happy birthday @Varun_dvn ❤️ May this year be full of light,love and all things amazing 🙏🏻🎉🌈 — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) April 24, 2018

It’s amazing to see how you are carving a niche for yourself @Varun_dvn May you achieve all you dream of! A very happy birthday! Stay blessed pic.twitter.com/nHaxFXjiwl — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 24, 2018

Happy birthday @Varun_dvn ! Twinning with GOD by sharing the same birthday haha! Have a kick-ass one — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) April 24, 2018

Happy Happy Birthday, Aye Hero @Varun_dvn .. Yes, you Dha-one! Your energy is infectious & acting par excellence. Keep entertaining us & making us dance for years to come. Lots of love pic.twitter.com/a4S3sHw9Q4 — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) April 24, 2018

@Varun_dvn Happy Birthday Bro. Have a fab year and an awesome day. Loads of love and blessings. ❤️🤗🎂🎂🎂 — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) April 24, 2018

Look what I found!! 😍 Such an old photo! Reminds me of how long I’ve known you and how far we’ve come… Today is to celebrate you! You’re wonderful @Varun_dvn! ♥️ Sending you love and blessings always! Happy birthday!! Xo pic.twitter.com/3dFY5yqHbV — Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) April 24, 2018

Wishing a very happy birthday to one of the most talented actor of this generation @Varun_dvn . Wish you lots of love and happiness. Rab Rakha !#HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) April 24, 2018

Happy birthday @Varun_dvn love you too much broski 👑👑 pic.twitter.com/iFTcnOKnhz — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) April 24, 2018

His Badlapur co-stars Yami Gautam and Huma Qureshi had to say something too. Yami tweeted, “Wishing you oodles of happiness & success!! Stay this humble, lovable person that you always have been .. Happy bday Varun” and Huma said, “Happy bday @Varun_dvn Keep being the rockstar you are ❤❤Another year of being awesome sauce!!”

We also wish the actor a very happy birthday.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd