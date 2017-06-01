Varun Dhawan’s Baywatch review is in and Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne Johnson can’t be happier

Varun Dhawan could not stop laughing after watching Priyanka Chopra-Dwayne Johnson starrer Baywatch. Varun Dhawan could not stop laughing after watching Priyanka Chopra-Dwayne Johnson starrer Baywatch.

Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut Baywatch starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron might have tanked at the box office in the West but the global Indian star has got her fingers crossed as the beach fun is yet to come to her home country, India. But before PeeCee’s fans could see their Desi Girl turning a badass and taking down Dwayne and Zac on June 2, her Bollywood colleagues and co-stars have already watched the film. Despite being away from the country, Priyanka organised a special screening of Baywatch back in India and made sure that the who’s who of the industry watch her first Hollywood outing on the big screen.

Now that the celebs have watched Baywatch, which is a reboot of the popular 1990s TV show by the same name, we were waiting for the very generous Indian film fraternity to give their reviews of the film. The first one to fulfill our wish is Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Varun Dhawan. The actor took to Twitter to sing praises of Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut. He wrote, “#baywatch is fun in the sand. @TheRock brings the humour like only he can and @priyankachopra is badass. I laughed throughout.” Adding to it, Varun wrote, “Defiently india is gonna have great time watching #Baywatch.”

#baywatch is fun in the sand. @TheRock brings the humour like only he can and @priyankachopra is badass. I laughed throughout. — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 31, 2017

Quick to respond to such an amazing review after getting rotten reviews in the US was Dwayne Johnson. The actor wrote, “Thank you brotha! Me and @priyankachopra talked about how much you (and India) will enjoy the movie. Fun is the key word. #Baywatch.” Priyanka too didn’t take much time to thank Varun for his kind words. “Thank you @Varun_dvn I’m so glad u felt that way!❤️🙏🏽Our fun mad action comedy releasing around the world #1dayforBaywatch @TheRock,” replied Priyanka.

Thank you brotha! Me and @priyankachopra talked about how much you (and India) will enjoy the movie. Fun is the key word. #Baywatch 👊🏾 🇮🇳 http://t.co/MblDsKynjp — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 31, 2017

Thank you @Varun_dvn I’m so glad u felt that way!❤️🙏🏽Our fun mad action comedy releasing around the world #1dayforBaywatch @TheRock 🌎👠👙🎉❤️ http://t.co/j58TfwsukD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2017

Though Baywatch has received terrible reviews so far but the reviewers can’t get enough of Priyanka Chopra, who they think is the only saving grace in this disappointment. The Quantico actor plays the main antagonist Victoria Leeds and has impressed both US fans and critics alike. Now we await the verdict of the Indian fans on their international beauty’s debut film on June 2.

