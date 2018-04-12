Five reasons why you should not miss Varun Dhawan’s October

Varun Dhawan’s October is being billed as a uinique story of love. Varun Dhawan’s October is being billed as a uinique story of love.

“This is not a love story, this is a story about love,” reads the tagline for Shoojit Sircar’s October. While the premise is intriguing enough, October is being headlined by Judwaa 2 actor Varun Dhawan. And the combination of Shoojit and Varun is not the kind of director-actor duo that we often come across in Bollywood. Moreover, this unusual romantic tale has been penned by Piku writer Juhi Chaturvedi.

While October hits the theatres on April 13, here are five reasons why we think you should give the film a watch at the theatres.

1. The combination of Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi

If Shoojit Sircar and Juhi Chaturvedi’s previous outings (Piku and Vicky Donor) are anything to go by, the two not only bring the best performances out of their actors but are also armed with some well-thought out and heartwarming scripts. They have also revealed in various interviews how October took them more than two-and-a-half years to complete. With the duo’s wonderful eye for detail, we have high expectations from October already.

2. Unusual romantic tale

October has been touted as a unique love story devoid of any run-of-the-mill tropes ever since its announcement. The film’s trailer and songs have also lived up to the said image. The interest of Indian audiences in romantic films has been on the rise since forever. But most of the content Bollywood has had to offer in the past years consists of typical mushy-mushy love stories. October could very well be a game-changer for the romantic genre.

3. Varun Dhawan

Varun has been milking his vibrant lover-boy image in commercial potboilers for quite some time now. Working with an unconventional director like Sircar could very well revamp his image in the industry. He has himself said in his interviews that his experience of shooting October was starkly different from his previous films. Will audiences actually get to see Varun the actor and not Varun the star in October?

4. Shantanu Moitra’s background score

October also brings back Bollywood’s lost tradition of background scores playing an important role in building the narrative of the film. In fact, the film’s theme was vastly appreciated by movie buffs and the team even released the standalone piece. The other songs of the film have also managed to tugs at the heartstrings.

5. Aesthetically pleasing

Another thing that has stood out in October is the aesthetic beauty of its shots. Though the film is set in Manali and Delhi, Shoojit as a director has always been cognizant of the location of his characters. Some of the pre-released stills from the film also prove that the makers have done a fine job with the camera and frames.

