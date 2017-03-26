Varun Dhawan: If 3 Idiots ‘Balatkar’ can be laughed off, why object to Badrinath Ki Dulhania molestation scene?

Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt’s film showcased molestation of Varun’s character. Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt’s film showcased molestation of Varun’s character.

Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been loved by the audience, making it one of the hit films in the first half of this year. However, one scene from the film that irked many was the sequence where Varun is molested by a group of men in Singapore. Speaking about the same in an interview, the actor questioned that if the scene from 3 Idiots where a character confuses Hindi word ‘çhamatkar’ to ‘balatkaar’ can be taken as humour, then why not this scene.

This particular molestation scene from Badrinath Ki Dulhania was objected by the audience for its insensitive picturisation because when Varun’s character is rescued by his friend, rather than emotionally supporting him, they laugh at him. However, Varun clarified saying that it was supposed to be funny. “Out of 10, if two don’t like something, that doesn’t count as mass opinion. People who felt that way are entitled to their opinion, it’s totally fine with me. It was supposed to be a funny scene and meant to portray how Badri’s male ego is shattered. In 3 Idiots, there’s a scene where a character confuses a Hindi word for ‘balatkar’ (rape). People should have been offended by that as well. We didn’t mean to hurt anyone’s sentiments and if we did so unknowingly, we apologise,” the actor told to Mumbai Mirror.

We are not really sure if people who objected to this scene would be happy with Varun’s reaction to the criticism either. Later, the 29-year-old actor also spoke about his stand on nepotism and agreed that star kids are born with a silver spoon. He said, “I definitely think if you’re born into the industry you get easier access but that’s about it. I have never denied that, but after that, only talent and hard work sustains you. Nobody is ready to burn money just because you have a filmi lineage. Superstars in every era have come from outside the industry and that will continue to happen because cinema is nobody’s birthright.”

At present, the actor is prepping up for Judwaa 2, which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu and is produced by his father David Dhawan.

