Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Varun Dhawan reveals that he danced with Madhuri Dixit in a bus

Varun Dhawan, in his upcoming film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, has recreated Madhuri Dixit’s hit dance track “Tamma Tamma Again”. But for the young actor, perhaps what is more special, is that many years ago he grooved alongside Madhuri when she shot for a film with his director father David Dhawan.

Today at the launch of the song from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun fondly recalled his first meeting with Madhuri that happened on the sets of Yaraana in 1995. “I remember my dad was doing this film with Madhuri ma’am and Rishi Kapoor. We were shooting in Switzerland and there used to be long bus rides. In the bus, we used to play songs and dance a lot. So, I have danced a lot with her,” he said.

“Tamma Tamma Again,” which is a part of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, also features Alia Bhatt. The song is touted as a throwback to the ’90s track from the film Thanedaar, which starred Madhuri and Sanjay Dutt. Varun and Alia showed the recreated version to the original duo and much to their happiness, Madhuri and Sanjay praised their work.

Also read | Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Alia Bhatt had nightmares before showing Tamma Tamma Again to Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri, however, had one advice for Varun. “When I met her to show her this song, she told me, ‘The way you danced with me in the bus, you haven’t danced like that till now on screen. You didn’t care who I was, you were just enjoying yourself. The day you dance that way, you will be free,” Varun revealed while recalling Madhuri’s words to him.

The 29-year-old star, who is a huge fan of the original track, said in his teenage years, he knew he would get to do “Tamma Tamma” in his career. “It might sound freaky but I knew I would do this song someday in my career. When I was 16-years-old, I was working out with Sanjay Dutt in his gym. There was this Tamma Tamma remix version written on a CD. I asked him if I could play it. When I started hearing the beats, I looked at Sanju sir and then thought to myself, ‘Dude, if one day I do this song, what will happen! People will go crazy! It has happened now. If you dream it, it can happen,” Varun revealed at the launch of “Tamma Tamma Again.”

Varun and Alia launched the song in Mumbai on Saturday. Check out the images from the event.

Looks like, prophecy played a part also in the life of film’s director, Shashank Khaitan who shared “When I was studying filmmaking in my institute, we were all 90’s fans. Whenever Tamma Tamma used to play, I would say this song is going to be in my movie someday! I know all my friends must be thinking about it.”

Watch | Badrinath Ki Dulhania song Tamma Tamma Again

The song, recreated by Tanishq Bagchi, retains vocals of Anuradha Paudwal and Bappi Lahiri. Badrinath Ki Dulhania releases on March 10.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd