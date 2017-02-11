Varun Dhawan avoids speaking on Govinda’s critical comment about him and father David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan tried to budge the question about Govinda’s comments on his father David Dhawan. Varun Dhawan tried to budge the question about Govinda’s comments on his father David Dhawan.

Despite the media wanting Varun Dhawan to speak on Govinda’s recent comments slamming his father David Dhawan, the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor chose to keep mum.

At the song launch of “Tamma Tamma Again,” it looked like Varun came prepared to face questions on Govinda’s recent interview where he slammed comparisons between him and the young actor.

Avoiding a reaction on Govinda’s statements, Varun simply said, “I haven’t heard anything.” When the journalist began elaborating on the iconic actor’s comments, Varun interrupted her with a sarcastic reply, “I can’t hear anything.”

It is a known fact that Govinda and David Dhawan, who have been among the most successful actor-director duos in Bollywood, are no more on good terms and that their friendship has fallen through long back. A few years ago, Govinda came out heavily against the director and said he wouldn’t ever work with him.

Now, recently while promoting his upcoming film Aa Gaya Hero, Govinda let out his frustration against David once again and said that the director kept rejecting his request to work with him.

Varun, known for his comic timing and great dance moves, has time and again been called the new-age Govinda. But the veteran actor has said that the comparison between him and Varun is ‘fake’. Contradicting the belief, Govinda had said that Varun can never be like him.

Govinda and David Dhawan, who ruled Bollywood in the 1990s, have delivered blockbusters like Hero No. 1, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Haseena Maa Jaayegi and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

