Attempt is to make films everyone can enjoy, says Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Judwaa 2 which will hit the silver screens on September 29. Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Judwaa 2 which will hit the silver screens on September 29.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who has been loved for his roles in several commercial films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Dishoom, on Wednesday said he attempts to make films that everyone can watch and enjoy.

The actor, who made his acting debut in 2012 with Student Of The Year and has mostly been seen in commercial Hindi films, also said that signing them is a “conscious decision”.

“It’s (doing commercial films) a conscious decision for me because you need the film to do well also and masala commercial films actually mean films everyone within the country can watch,” Varun said at a press conference here.

The actor, who was seen walking as a showstopper for designer Kunal Rawal’s latest range “The Race of Separates” presented by Lamborghini at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017 here, lauded the three Khans — Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir — for making films which appeal to everyone.

“I am just trying to make that attempt, which the Khans do wonderfully… They make films for the entire country or Akshay Kumar or Hrithik Roshan, they make it for everyone.

Also read | Badrinath Ki Dulhania teaser: Meet Varun Dhawan’s Badri, Alia Bhatt is sorely missed. Watch video

“My attempt is only that I can make films which everyone in the country can watch and enjoy,” Varun said.

But would he like to explore the genre of the film “Badlapur” again?

“100 per cent I will also. End of the year there will be a surprise coming up,” he told reporters.

The actor, who was last seen onscreen in the 2016 actioner “Dishoom” written and directed by Rohit Dhawan, currently has two films in his kitty — Judwaa 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Judwaa 2 is the second instalment of the 1997 Salman Khan starrer blockbuster Judwaa. The movie is set to hit the silver screens on September 29.

Varun finds it daunting to step into Salman’s shoes for Judwaa.

“It is a daunting thing. I just want to put my head down and work on that film. I don’t think I can talk much about. Anything I say is going to be less… I am just playing two characters that people can love,” he added.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which also stars his Student of the Year co-star Alia Bhatt, is directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and presented by Fox Star Studios, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is set to hit the screens on March 10.