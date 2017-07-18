Latest News

Varun Dhawan apologises for ‘nepotism rocks’ IIFA act

In IIFA awards 2017 in New York, Varun Dhawan along with Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar had joked about Kangana Ranaut's branding of Karan Johar as a flagbearer of nepotism on his chat show Koffee With Karan. Varun Dhawan is waiting for his upcoming film Judwaa 2 which is slated to be released on September 29.

By: IANS | Mumbai | Published:July 18, 2017 5:19 pm
varun dhawan, varun dhawan photos, varun dhawan photos, varun dhawan kangana ranaut, kangana ranaut, varun dhawan pics Varun Dhawan had joked about Kangana’s nepotism comment on Karan Johar.
Actor Varun Dhawan has apologised for his Nepotism rocks act at the IIFA Awards in New York, that created a stir over social media last week. Varun, son of veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, along with filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Saif Ali Khan, sparked the controversy over the nepotism debate at the awards gala. Later, all three of them received flak on social media with twitterati slamming their act.

“I express my apology and regret… I am extremely sorry if I have offended or hurt anyone with that act,” Varun tweeted on Tuesday. Karan and Saif, who were hosting the gala, revisited the much-talked about nepotism issue that started in Bollywood when actress Kangana Ranaut branded Karan as a “flagbearer of nepotism” on his chat show Koffee With Karan. When Varun joined the two actors on stage at the Metlife Stadium to receive the Best Performance in a Comic Role award for Dishoom, Saif joked that the actor had made it big in the industry because of his father.

“You are here because of your papa,” Saif had quipped. Varun said, “And you’re here because of your mummy (veteran actress Sharmila Tagore).” Karan then promptly added, “I am here because of my papa (late filmmaker Yash Johar).” They then said in unison, “Nepotism rocks”.

Later on, a string of criticism followed on Twitter, describing what the personalities said as unfunny and unfair.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is waiting for the release of Judwaa 2, which hits theaters on September 29 this year.

