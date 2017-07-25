Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sircar join hands for an unconventional story titled October. See photo

Varun Dhawan reveals the name of his next with Shoojit Sircar. Varun Dhawan reveals the name of his next with Shoojit Sircar.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Varun Dhawan hasn’t yet wrapped up the shoot of Judwaa 2, and we hear him already starting work on his next with Piku director Shoojit Sircar. Though in earlier interviews, both Varun and Shoojit talked about joining hands for a dark and gritty film, still the name of the movie was kept under wraps.

But on Tuesday morning, Varun took to his Instagram account to disclose the title of the film. It is called October. In the photo shared by Varun, we see him discussing the script of the film with the ace director. Along with the picture, Varun wrote, “I have been an ardent fan of Shoojit da’s work and have always wanted to work with him. The film is titled October. Soojit da Ronnie and Juhi have always made good cinema Im very lucky to get a chance to work with them.” This will be the first time that Varun will be collaborating with Shoojit. Talking about it during the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the actor said, “I wanted to work with Shoojit Sircar after watching Vicky Donor and Piku. Finally, it is happening. I like his narration and the shoot will start after Judwaa 2.”

Shoojit in an earlier interview revealed that the movie will be written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who teamed up with the filmmaker on projects like Piku and Vicky Donor. When asked about what’s so special about this project, Shoojit told Hindustan Times, “It is not a love story but his take on love. It’s again an out-of-the-box kind of story. ” Adding to it he says, “it is a very unusual, unconventional kind of a story in the slice-of-life and romance space”.

Currently, Varun is in Mauritius with his two leading ladies of Judwaa 2, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, to shoot for the last leg of the film. The film will also see Varun and Salman sharing the screen space for the first time.

Post-Judwaa 2, Varun has another project titled Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma, “From Gandhiji to Modiji, our leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With SUI DHAAGA, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a way that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script that Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this one. Anushka and I are pairing up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks,” Varun said in a statement.

