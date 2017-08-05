Varun Dhawan and Shoojit Sarcar’s October will not release in October. Here is the date!

Varun Dhawan’s film directed by Shoojit Sarcar titled October will release on June 1. Varun Dhawan’s film directed by Shoojit Sarcar titled October will release on June 1.

Varun Dhawan took to his official Twitter accout to share the details about his upcoming project October directed by Shoojit Sarcar. The actor wrote, “Super excited for this new journey! @OctoberTheMovie, my first alliance with @shoojitsircar da releases on 1st June, 2018. @ronnielahiri.”

October which is expected to be an unsual love story that has dark elements will be written by Juhi Chaturvedi, who was also behind the script of the powerful drama Pink, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu.

So, who is the leading lady of this project? That is the one detail about the film that is yet to be announced. What we are sure of is the fact that it is not going to be yet another romantic comedy that has song dance routines.

After Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan will be seen next in Judwaa 2, which happens to be directed by his father David Dhawan. The sequel to the original, which starred Salman Khan in the lead role, will have Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez playing the lead roles.

Varun also announced his first collaboration with Jab Harry Met Sejal star Anushka Sharma and the movie is titled Sui Dhaga – Made In India. We can’t wait to see the two stars together. This film will also mark the first collaboration between Varun and Yash Raj Films. The two lead actors announced the film in a creative way, which makes us wonder if the movie will be as interesting. The hit duo of Sharat Katariya and Maneesh Sharma join hands again for this film after their runaway hit Dum Laga Ke Haisha.

