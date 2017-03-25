Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra’s off-screen chemistry is better than their Dishoom song, watch video

Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra are yet to do a film together as a lead pair. Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra are yet to do a film together as a lead pair.

Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra’s off-screen camaraderie was recently caught on camera when the duo attended an awards show. We have to say that both Pari and Varun made an entertaining couple for the eyes. They looked extremely comfortable in each other’s company and also cracked some jokes. Parineeti said that Varun sends clothes for her and she wears all of them. Parineeti even congratulated Varun on the success of Badrinath ki Dulhania. Varun, on the other hand, teased Pari for her upcoming film Golmaal 4.

Varun and Pari are yet to do a film together as a lead pair. But we saw their chemistry and how they amped the hotness quotient when they danced on “Jaaneman Aah’ from Dishoom last year. Their friendly equation was also visible during Koffee With Karan show when Pari didn’t miss any chance to mention Varun name. Going by this particular video, one can say that both will make a great couple on-screen as well.

Meanwhile, Parineeti’s next film Golmaal Again seems to have become the favourite spot to hang out for Bollywood celebrities. Recently, Ranveer Singh visited its sets and we were left wondering if he would make a special appearance in the Rohit Shetty directorial. For Parineeti, this film would mark the second project she signed after a hiatus. She would also appear with Ayushmann Khurrana in Meri Pyari Bindu.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, is riding high on the success of Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-starring Alia Bhatt. The film has already collected more than Rs 100 crore. Badrinath Ki Dulhania has also recorded the highest second week collection of 2017 leaving behind films like Raees, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2.

