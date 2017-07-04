Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma announce their first film Sui Dhaaga amid riddles. Can you solve them?

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan to appear in YRF’s Sui Dhaaga. Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan to appear in YRF’s Sui Dhaaga.

Amid the grand promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka Sharma has confirmed that she is going to next appear with Varun Dhawan and we are sure this couple is going to steal our hearts away. Even though this is the first time that Varun and Anushka are going to come together on-screen, it seems like their chemistry is already rocking and they are just as excited to work together. The movie is a YRF collaboration between Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya. Yes, this is the same duo that brought us the runaway hit, Dum Laga Ke Haisha starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

Teasing their fans about the new project, Anushka took to Twitter to post a riddle for Varun, “आगे आगे मौजी भैया, पीछे पीछे पूँछ,बढ़ते जाएँ मौजी भैया, घटती जाए पूँछ।बोलो क्या? @Varun_dvn”. Well, if this is all Greek to you, you are not alone. Even Varun found it too difficult and took his time to solve the puzzle. He replied to Anushka, “बहुत मुश्किल पहेली है – हेल्पलाइन लगेगी। आज रात 12 बजे बताता हूँ। (It’s a very difficult puzzle-will need helpline. Will tell tonight at 12 am.)” And going by his word, Varun posted the answer sharp at midnight, “सुई धागा। is the answer anushkaaaa @AnushkaSharma. I know this answer is extremely special to you”. And obviously, Varun got full marks for guessing this one, “सौ बटे सौ! चलो अब पिक्चर बनाते हैं साथ में – मज़ा आएगा :) @SuiDhaagaFilm @yrf (Hundred on hundred! Let’s now make the movie together-it will be fun).”

Well, Sui Dhaaga is the name of this star-studded movie, what an interesting way to announce it, don’t you think? Later, bidding us goodnight, Varun signed off saying, “आप से सौ अंक प्राप्त करने कि खुशी में मैं अब सोने जा रहा हूँ आप के साथ एक फिल्म बनाना मजेदार होगा Anushka @SuiDhaagaFilm @yrf (Glad to get a hundred points from you, I’m going to sleep now. It would be fun to make a film with you.)”

Speaking about the project, Varun said, “From Gandhiji to Modiji, our leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With SUI DHAAGA, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a way that is entertaining and relevant. I really liked the script that Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this one. Anushka and I are pairing up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks.”

Anushka Sharma also added, “I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. SUI DHAAGA is a story of self-reliance that I believe will connect to the grassrotts level with every Indian. And I am really looking forward to working with Varun Dhawan and the team of Sharat Katariya and Maneesh Sharma.”

Speaking about his second collaboration with Sharat Katariya, Maneesh Sharma said, “After the love and appreciation Dum Laga Ke Haishaa garnered from the audience, it is very exciting to team up once again with Sharat to tell a heartwarming story of pride and self-reliance. This story finds its roots in the heart of India and reflects the passion that runs through the veins of every single Indian. SUI DHAAGA is a story that will resonate with all of us, and with Varun and Anushka, I think we have found just the right vehicles to tell it.”

Sharat Katariya later added, “Finally, we have a story worth telling. It’s a great feeling to begin again. There is excitement mixed with nervousness. There is joy of reuniting with old friends and new collaborators. Everyone is more experienced than before.. hoping that we’ll work again with that same innocence and joy.”

The movie is based on a social issue, and going by the name it has something to do with stitching and Make in India, it seems. Soon to be released, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar is also based on another initiative by the government, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Seems like, Bollywood has started taking these social initiatives very seriously and is doing its best to spread the message loud and clear with their films.

Well, we can’t wait for this dream team to start shooting for the project in January 2018 and it is slated to release on Gandhi Jayanti next year.

