Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt send love and a special message for fans, watch video

Badrinath Ki Dulhania can be called the first surprise hit this year. While many expected it to be a typical Bollywood film with loads of naach-gana, its hidden social message is leaving the audience and critics impressed. The film has already collected Rs 27 crore in just two days of its release. So, its lead pair Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have all the reasons to smile. The two took a moment to thank their fans for all the love and support. The two are hard selling their film and will soon come towards the end of its promotions. Even the Dilwale actor had said in an interview that he did not expect many people would go to watch the romcom drama as it is exam time and end of financial year.

“Thank you for all the response for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, thank you. So this might be the last time me and Alia will promote the film together,” said Varun while Alia reminded him that they are going for the Holi party tomorrow and then her birthday will be coming soon. That only hinted us that the two will meet again for Holi celebrations so yes get ready to see some colour filled selfies on their Instagram as Bollywood Holi parties remain as huge as their films.

“We are very happy very excited as we are on our last leg of promotions,” Alia Bhatt said to her fans in the video.

#BadrinathKiDulhania thank u for the ❤️🙏 catch us in the theatre pic.twitter.com/auY4ihUONF — Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 12, 2017

Varun and Alia have teamed up for the third time after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Student Of The Year. Their present film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is running successfully at the box office with all kinds of responses from the audience.

Varun Dhawan said in another interview, “It’s not a time pass film. It has a message in it and the best part is that people have understood the message. Critics have liked the film and even audience is liking it.”

