These pictures of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will make you miss your Bae. See pics

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Mumbai promote their film. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla) Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Mumbai promote their film. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla)

BFF goals, relationship goals and we really don’t know what all goals have been revamped by Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, who are coming back together with a quintessential Bollywood romance, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The two have appeared in the March issue of Filmfare magazine and the pictures, shared by the stars and their fans, will definitely make you miss your best friend.

Varun and Alia have been doing all that it takes to promote their film, which is a spin-off of 2013 release, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The duo went to Jaipur and made the audiences croon Tamma Tamma Again along with them. They also shook a leg with their fans on Badri Ki Dulhania, the title track of their film.

Amid their promotions, they are catching up with their social life too. At Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash, Varun turned up with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal and Alia was seen with Sidharth Malhotra. While Alia has never shared her personal life with her fans, Varun recently got vocal about Natasha. However, he mentioned that he doesn’t want his relationship to overshadow his career or his action.

Can you guess which is our next destination of Badri and dulhania tours and travels ? pic.twitter.com/3l7CyYVRMq — Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 21, 2017

Lost in love! Here’s presenting Bollywood and box-office’s favourite duo @aliaa08 and @Varun_dvn on our latest cover. RT if you love it! pic.twitter.com/oEkkLO7wIb — Filmfare (@filmfare) February 20, 2017

(Picture Credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture Credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Picture Credit: Varinder Chawla) (Picture Credit: Varinder Chawla)

After Badri, Varun will appear in Judwaa 2 and Alia will start shooting for Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and also, Dragon starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania marks third association of Alia and Varun after Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. The two also promoted their film on Karan’s show, Koffee With Karan on which the ace director admitted that these two actors do not need any guidance from their film’s marketing team because they are always excited about their next releases.

