Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt were kids again, when Amitabh Bachchan shook a leg with them. Watch video

Badrinath Ki Dulhania actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt had their fan moments with Amitabh Bachchan during a fashion show in Mumbai. Badrinath Ki Dulhania actors Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt had their fan moments with Amitabh Bachchan during a fashion show in Mumbai.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania lead stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, who enjoy a huge fan following, found themselves behaving like young fans at an event as they danced to Amitabh Bachchan’s hit song “Mere Angne Mein” with the megastar himself.

It was Charity with Stars 2017 fashion show to raise funds for cancer patients and a lot of film and television personalities were seen walking the ramp for designers Shaina NC and Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla. But the highlight of the show was the dancing moment that Bachchan shared with Varun and Alia.

Watch | Amitabh Bachchan, Varun and Alia Walk The Ramp For Charity

Bachchan was the showstopper for Abu-Sandeep, with whom he shares a close friendship. So, as the 73-year-old star walked the ramp, his hit numbers kept playing in the background. Following him on the runway were Varun and Alia, who also had their “Tamma Tamma” moment. After the trio posed for the shutterbugs, Varun broke into an impromptu jig to “Mere Angne Mein” playing in the background. He requested the Pink star to join him and after a little persuasion from both Varun and Alia, Big B also grooved a bit in his trademark style, which Alia happily imitated.

The Badrinath ki Dulhania lead actors got their personal Bachchan moment, while the audience regaled seeing Big B loosen up. The event also saw stars like Sonali Bendre, Sussanne Khan, Iulia Vantur, Disha Patani, Manish Paul, Tara Sharma, Shama Sikander, Terence Lewis and RJ Malishka.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt walk the runway for Cancer patients, see pics

Check out how Varun Dhawan shared his joy of dancing with Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.

Just an ordinary day tried to make @SrBachchan dance and he did 😬 pic.twitter.com/d7kI8yOtyh — Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 26, 2017

Iulia, whose gigs are becoming a regular thing at all Bollywood events, performed to the hit tracks of superstar and rumoured boyfriend Salman Khan, which included “Teri Meri” and “Jag Ghoomeya.” Her act, which was far from live as she was caught lip-syncing to the already recorded versions, was followed by music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya’s performance.

Once Himesh was done lip-syncing to other singer’s numbers, he managed to impress the audience with his renditions of his hit tracks like “Aashiq Banaya Aapne” and “Bekhudi.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd