Valentine’s Day 2018: Bollywood celebrities spread the love on social media

While the whole world is celebrating Valentine’s Day, our Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to share their love notes for their fans and loved ones. Celebrities like Aamir Khan, Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar and Shilpa Shetty among others shared heart-warming messages on Valentine’s Day.

Well, all thanks to Jacqueline Fernandez we got to know how Salman Khan is celebrating the day. “Happy Valentines Day everyone 💋💋 all the single ladies put your hands up!!! @beingsalmankhan new date revealed ❤,”shared the actor with a video.

Aamir Khan tweeted, ” Hey guys, listening to my song Pehla Nasha on Valentine’s Day! Ideal song for this day :-). And, I must say it’s one of my own favourites. Wishing all of you a happy Valentine’s Day! Love. a.” Karan Johar also tweeted, “Love is the most beautiful feeling in the world! It works best when it’s unconditional…when it’s ego free….when it’s not too dependant on expectation….and most importantly when it’s foundation is TRUST! #HappyValentinesDay ❤❤❤.”

Shilpa Shetty, who shared a picture with her husband and son, wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day to my “Valentines”.TOGETHER is my favourite place to be.. with you I am HOME😍😇#valentinesday #family #love #unconditionallove #gratitude #heart #happiness #blessed.”

Twinkle Khanna shared a click of Akshay Kumar and wrote along, “And my best friend flies in for a Valentine’s day surprise with, ‘Both are not for you, one is for my daughter! ‘ #happyvalentinesday.” Preity Zinta also shared a click with hubby and wrote, “Love isn’t something you find, Love is something that finds you ❤ #HappyValentinesday 😍folks ! #grateful #love #7yearstogether #hubby #Ting😘.”

Sunny Deol, Divya Dutta, Twinkle Khanna, Bipasha Basu, Arshad Warsi and many more celebs shared their wishes on Valentine’s Day. Scroll to see all here:

O well which one are you😬 pic.twitter.com/CFRo5uT2lI — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) February 14, 2018

If you lose a pen , then u can buy another one, but if you lose the cap of a pen , then you can’t buy that ……. so love your husbands, because all Dhakkans are important.

Happy Valentine’s Day !! — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) February 14, 2018

Happy Valentine’s Day to all!

