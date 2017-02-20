Valentine’s day was very good, says Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra: The only film I am doing now is Ittefaq, which I start tomorrow. Nothing else is official Sidharth Malhotra: The only film I am doing now is Ittefaq, which I start tomorrow. Nothing else is official

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra says he is doing only one film as of now and it is not a Salman Khan production, as is being reported. There were reports that Karan Johar has put in a word for the Student of the Year star to Salman, who is on a hunt for a hero, for his next venture. When asked about the same, Sidharth told reporters, “No. The only film I am doing now is ‘Ittefaq’, which I start tomorrow. Nothing else is official.”

The 32-year-old actor was speaking at “Glamdog” event, organised by Smita Thackeray, Mukti Foundation and Sankalp Sharma. During the event, Sidharth narrated an incident of his first dog which was gifted to him by his parents. “My parents gifted me a dog. I was around 10 year old and I thought it was a male dog. It was a puppy of barely two-three weeks. I took it to the vet after a month. I had to fill a form so I wrote it’s s male dog.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan Season 5: Queen Kangana Ranaut and nawab Saif Ali Khan keep the show royal till the end

“But then they told me it’s a female. That’s how I got my first dog, which was actually a female. I was treating him like a dog, it was actually a bitch.” When asked about how he spent Valentine’s day, the actor said, “Valentine’s day was very good. It was like any other day.” The actor was also quizzed about pictures with Alia Bhatt which surfaced on Valentine’s day to which he said, “Where? Whose house?”