Valentine’s Day: Hindu College students worship Disha Patani to find their Ms. Perfect

Keeping up with the ritual of worshipping the Virgin tree, this year too the students of Delhi University’s Hindu College are celebrating Valentine’s Day in their unique style. From decades, February 14 witnesses a Bollywood actress being christened Damdami Mai by the students as they seek her blessings for losing virginity. Kung Fu Yoga actor Disha Patani has been chosen as the Damdami Mata this year.

The puja is special as the hostellers decorate the virgin tree in the college premises with balloons, water-filled condoms, and posters of the actress who is considered the hottest that year. And this year, Disha Patani has set the temperature soaring as she posed topless for ace Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Talking about Disha being chosen as the Damdami Mata, students said, “The second and third-year hostellers have chosen her. We picked her after having a meeting. Along with Disha, one name that was also considered was of Nargis Fakhri, but since most of the guys liked Disha, we have chosen her as our Damdami Mai.”

“Damdami Mai is usually the actress who has been popular in that particular year, and who is also voted for by the most hostellers. Like always, we had a puja on the morning of February 14. And a fresher performed the puja. As always, condoms will be used to decorate the Virgin Tree,” he added.

The students perform the ritual with a belief of finding their Ms. Perfect within six months and losing their virginity within a year of performing the puja. Earlier the tree had the posters of Sonakshi Sinha, Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone, Deepika Padukone and Lisa Haydon too.

