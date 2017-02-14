Shah Rukh Khan’s Valentine’s Day date is AbRam, Alia Bhatt reveals her first true love

Valentine’s Day: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have found their Valentine date. Valentine’s Day: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have found their Valentine date.

Bollywood, just like the rest of the world, is caught in Valentine’s Day fever. But nobody is feeling the pressure as Shah Rukh Khan, the de facto king of romance for Indian audiences. Shah Rukh Khan is having a tough time as the actor has to match up with the image he has made over the years. He has to prove true to the tag of ‘romance king’, for which the actor is brainstorming pretty well. The actor took to Twitter late on Monday night and wrote, “Romance Like SRK’ uff the irony of this trend!! Let me see if I can do a romantic Valentines msg for all of u when I wake up.”

On the other hand, Varun Dhawan has expressed his love for his Badrinath ki Dulhania co-star Alia Bhatt by sending her a bouquet of flowers. The actors who are on a promotional spree for their film also spoke about their ideal proposals in an interview to a newspaper. While Varun would like to woo somebody just like his character Badri from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia wants the man the to understand that he will always be her second love as her first love is her career and the film’s set. Varun agreed that Alia is more romantic in real life and also told his fans to keep trying to get their true love because it will definitely happen.

On Instagram, Varun adviced his fans to not recreate movie’s idea of romance. “Don’t try to recreate movie romances but try and understand the foundation of love the movie lays. Whether soty, Humpty and now #badrinathkidulania all the movie relationships are based on respect for one another. So happy to see my costar and friend @aliaabhatt grow into such a big star Badri ka 2012-2017.”

Sidharth Malhotra, who has often showed his chivalrous side, has told his fans that a man always respects a woman. On the other hand, the lovely couple of the industry – Bipasha Basu and Karan Grover Singh – wished each other with a cute collage. Farah Khan shared a cute picture with her children, calling it the best kind of love and wish to have on this day.

Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet:

‘Romance Like SRK’ uff the irony of this trend!! Let me see if I can do a romantic Valentines msg for all of u when I wake up. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 13, 2017

Varun Dhawan’s tweet:

Varun Dhawan’s message to fans:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s post:

Shilpa Shetty’s Valentine’s wish:

Farah Khan’s Valentine’s wish:

Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Dread to think what life would be without you @rajkundra9 . This day is no different from the others,U r my Valentine everyday ..but what the heck..Happy Valentine’s Day..Cheesy but true.”

Anushka Sharma shared Phillauri’s new poster:

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma shared a love-filled poster of her film Phillauri. Well, the wishes are flowing in and the day has already started on a lovey-dovey note. What is your plan for today?

