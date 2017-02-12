Valentine’s Day 2017: Celebrate the season of love with Bollywood’s most romantic scenes

From Mughal-e-Azam to Kabhie Kabhie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Barfi to Ram-Leela all have taught a thousand ways of saying, “I love you.” From Mughal-e-Azam to Kabhie Kabhie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Barfi to Ram-Leela all have taught a thousand ways of saying, “I love you.”

It is that time of the year when love is in the air, when you let your significant other know how much they mean to you. Though the trend of celebrating the feeling of love began as a one-day event but now it has grown into an extravagant and an extended festival. And when it comes to festivals, Bollywood is absolutely in love with this season.

Over the years, our films have captured the true essence of love and romance. A major chunk of Bollywood movies have been about that – love between friends, companions, family, and sometimes even strangers. From Mughal-e-Azam to Kabhie Kabhie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Barfi to Ram-Leela, all have taught a thousand ways of saying, “I love you.”

On this Valentine’s Day, don your filmy avatar and add a pinch of Bollywood masala to your expression of love. And if you are waiting for your Mr. or Ms. Perfect, get hold of these movies and we promise that these mushy romantic scenes from iconic Bollywood flicks will definitely leave a sweet smile on your face.

Here is our list of best romantic scenes from Bollywood. Do let us know which one is your favourite. Cast your votes here.

1. Mughal-E-Azam



The eternal love between Madhubala and Dilip Kumar in the movie, Mughal-e-Azam left a lot of hearts racing back in the 1960s. Prince Salim falls in love with the court dancer Anarkali and fights with his father Akbar who disapproves of their relationship. Meanwhile, Salim (Dilip Kumar) doesn’t miss a chance to express his love to Anarkali (Madhubala). Since the intimate romantic scenes were symbolised by touching of flowers or by lights going off back in the 1960s, with a feather in his hand, Salim strikes a romantic chord with Anarkali.

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge



Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) reunite in the mustard field of Punjab. Simran runs towards Raj and finally confesses her love for him. She hugs him lovingly and asks him to take her away from her father’s place. But Raj promises Simran that they will get married with the blessings of their elders and he will win the heart of her father too.

3. Hum Aapke Hain Koun

The love between Prem (Salman Khan) and Nisha (Madhuri Dixit) blossomed amid several celebrations as their families kept buzzing with festivals and marriage ceremonies. Madhuri stole glances over-the-shoulder of her mother, while Salman couldn’t gather the courage to confess his love, and ending up getting thrown in the swimming pool by Madhuri. Well, maybe it was because Madhuri’s character Nisha knew Prem’s feelings but wanted to keep him confused about her emotions.

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai



Some of the iconic romantic moments were created by Bollywood around the monsoon. One such unforgettable scene was between the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. This is the scene where Kajol and Shah Rukh find a shelter from the rain. Shah Rukh expresses his wish to dance with Kajol and when Kajol objects on having no music, Shah Rukh plays it in the air.

5. Barfi

Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor in Barfi make the cutest couple in Bollywood. The unconditional love between their characters – autistic Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra) and deaf and mute Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor) gave the Hindi film industry an unconventional love story. One of the sweetest moments was where Jhilmil gets scared from the shadow of trees in the night and thinking that Barfi is asleep, locks her little finger with his. Isn’t that adorable?

6. Namastey London

Akshay Kumar’s movie Namastey London changed the definition of love for many. The movie taught the audience that true love is not only about possession. Akshay Kumar loves Katrina Kaif but unfortunately she loves someone else but as they say, love finds its way, Katrina too falls for Akshay. But, she fails to understand her feelings. A day before her marriage, Akshay asks Katrina for the last dance together and this is when he decodes the Punjabi dialogue, “Ishq ki mere mitran pehchaan ki…” for her. He tells her that the line means, “Love isn’t all about getting someone rather it is about sacrificing so that the other can stay happy forever.”

7. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai gave the Hindi cinema a love story to remember forever. The duo shared a sensuous chemistry in the film. Sameer (Salman Khan) to project his daring attitude eats a bowl full of green chilies. Later Nandini (Aishwarya) who orchestrated the whole prank, feels guilty and offers honey to Sameer. Initially, he refuses to take it but Nandini’s insistence forces him to accept it. This is the point from where their passionate love blossoms.

8. Dil Toh Pagal Hai

The romantic musical gave the audience a sweet and sour story of a love triangle between Nisha, Rahul and Pooja. (Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit). During their dance rehearsals, Rahul and Pooja start falling for each other. Right after Jimmy’s wedding, Pooja loses her bangle and ends up at the tent to look for it, where Rahul holds her hand and embraces her with a passionate “Aur paas.” While Madhuri’s heart skipped a beat then, every girl watching the scene wished to have a similar proposal from her beloved.

9. Ram-Leela

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been setting some difficult relationship goals both on and off screen. In this story of passionate love blossoming in the midst of family animosity, Ranveer (Ram) refuses to hate Leela (Deepika Padukone), no matter what he may have to lose in return.

10. Jab We Met

In the climax of the rom-com, Geet (Kareena Kapoor) realises that she loves Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) and not her boyfriend Anshuman. Leaving Anshuman clueless, she runs towards Aditya and asks him to check whether her boyfriend is watching them or not. As Aditya nods in affirmative, she gives a passionate kiss to him and professes her love openly.

11. Maine Pyar Kiya

Brownie points for Salman Khan’s eternal love saga Maine Pyar Kiya, which gave Bollywood the iconic dialogue, “Dosti ka ek usool hai madam, no sorry no thank you.” The film gets an extra inclusion in our list as Prem (Salman Khan) and Suman (Bhagyashree) set a perfect example of undying love. The song, “Mere Rang Mein” portrayed innocent love as Salman kisses Bhagyashree but there stays a glass door between them. Bhagyashree essayed the role of a small town girl who is uncomfortable with intimacy ahead of marriage. Salman respects her decision and thus never tries to do anything which Bhagyashree finds unethical. Here is an example of deep love despite the societal bondages.

Which one is your favourite romantic scene in Bollywood?

