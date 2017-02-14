Valentine’s Day: Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ scene voted most romantic ever

Valentine’s Day: Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge have set a benchmark of romance in Bollywood. Valentine’s Day: Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge have set a benchmark of romance in Bollywood.

It is the month of love. And if everyone is talking about love and romance, how can we miss on mentioning Bollywood? Over the years, Bollywood has become synonymous with romance. From Mughal-e-Azam to Kabhie Kabhie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Ram-Leela, the movies have taught us a thousand ways of saying, “I love you.”

We conducted a poll and asked people about their favourite romantic scene from Bollywood. The results are in and Shah Rukh Khan — Bollywood’s king of romance — has made it to the winner’s podium. The scene we are talking about is the one where Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol romance in sarson ke khet in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Can you hear ‘Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana’ already?

In this scene, Simran runs into Raj’s arms and finally confesses her love for him. She hugs him lovingly and asks him to take her away from her father’s place. But Raj promises Simran that they will get married with the blessings of their elders and he will win the heart of her father too. From our list of top 11 Bollywood romantic scenes, DDLJ scene got 32.9 perfect votes. Salman Khan and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’s chillies scene came a distant second with 12.7 percent votes. Shah Rukh Khan is at the number three spot again with 8.47 percent votes. And the scene? It is the one where Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol dance in the rain!

Here is our list of best Bollywood romantic scenes.

1. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam



Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) orchestrates a prank and makes Sameer (Salman Khan) eat a lot of chillies. She is there with a pot of honey minutes later. Their moment together is pure passion.

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai



No music but a lot of chemistry. As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol dance in the rain, we sit back and let them have the moment.

3. Namastey London

A day before her marriage, Akshay Kumar asks Katrina Kaif for the last dance together and tells her love is not about winning, it is about sacrifice.

4. Jab We Met



In the climax of the rom-com, Geet (Kareena Kapoor) realises that she loves Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) and not her boyfriend Anshuman. A kiss follows, sealing their bond.

5. Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Love amid family celebrations. Finally, Salman’s Prem confesses his love, only to be thrown into a pool by Madhuri’s Nisha.

6. Mughal-E-Azam



The eternal love between Madhubala and Dilip Kumar in the movie, Mughal-e-Azam left a lot of hearts racing back in the 1960s. The feather scene needs no description.

7. Ram-Leela



In this story of passionate love blossoming in the midst of family animosity, Ranveer (Ram) refuses to hate Leela (Deepika Padukone), no matter what he may have to lose in return.

8. Maine Pyar Kiya

“Mere Rang Mein” portrayed innocent love as Salman kisses Bhagyashree.

9. Dil Toh Pagal Hai



Right after Jimmy’s wedding, Pooja (Madhuri Dixit) loses her bangle and ends up at the tent to look for it, where Rahul (SRK) holds her hand and embraces her with a passionate “Aur paas.”

10. Barfi



One of the sweetest moments was where Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra) gets scared of a tree’s shadow and thinking that Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor) is asleep, locks her little finger with his.

