Latest News

Valentine’s Day: Shah Rukh Khan’s DDLJ scene voted most romantic ever

Valentine's Day: We conducted a poll and asked people about their favourite romantic scene from Bollywood. The results are in and Shah Rukh Khan -- Bollywood's king of romance -- has made it to the winner's podium.

Written by Arushi Jain | New Delhi | Updated: February 14, 2017 2:52 pm
valentines day, valentines day 2017, bollywood valentine's day, bollywood most romantic scenes, ddlj best romantic film, dilwale dulhania le jayenge, shah rukh khan ddlj, shah rukh kajol ddlj, ddlj best romantic scene, valentines day bollywood, romantic watch valentines day, hum dil de chuke sanam best romantic film, salman aishwarya hum dil de chuke sanam, shah rukh khan king of romance, srk king of romance, best romantic films poll, bollywood news, bollywood news, bollywood updates, entertainment news, indian express news, indian express Valentine’s Day: Raj (Shah Rukh Khan) and Simran (Kajol) of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge have set a benchmark of romance in Bollywood.

It is the month of love. And if everyone is talking about love and romance, how can we miss on mentioning Bollywood? Over the years, Bollywood has become synonymous with romance. From Mughal-e-Azam to Kabhie Kabhie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Ram-Leela, the movies have taught us a thousand ways of saying, “I love you.”

We conducted a poll and asked people about their favourite romantic scene from Bollywood. The results are in and Shah Rukh Khan — Bollywood’s king of romance — has made it to the winner’s podium. The scene we are talking about is the one where Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol romance in sarson ke khet in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Can you hear ‘Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jana’ already?

More from the world of Entertainment:

 

In this scene, Simran runs into Raj’s arms and finally confesses her love for him. She hugs him lovingly and asks him to take her away from her father’s place. But Raj promises Simran that they will get married with the blessings of their elders and he will win the heart of her father too. From our list of top 11 Bollywood romantic scenes, DDLJ scene got 32.9 perfect votes. Salman Khan and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’s chillies scene came a distant second with 12.7 percent votes. Shah Rukh Khan is at the number three spot again with 8.47 percent votes. And the scene? It is the one where Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol dance in the rain!

Here is our list of best Bollywood romantic scenes.

1. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam 

hum-dil-de-chuke-sanam
Nandini (Aishwarya Rai) orchestrates a prank and makes Sameer (Salman Khan) eat a lot of chillies. She is there with a pot of honey minutes later. Their moment together is pure passion.

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan Kajol, Shah Rukh khan Kajol Dilwale, Shah Rukh Khan Kajol movies, Shah Rukh khan Kajol Pics, SRK Kajol, SRK Kajol movies, SRK Kajol DDLJ, SRK Kajol Dilwale, Dilwale, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, DDLJ, My Name is Khan, Kuch kuch Hota Hai, Baazigar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, K3G, Karan Arjun, Entertainment news
No music but a lot of chemistry. As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol dance in the rain, we sit back and let them have the moment.

3. Namastey London

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Namastey England, Namastey London, actor Akshay Kumar, Namastey England Movie, Namastey England cast, Namastey England release, Namastey England Akshay Kumar, Namastey London Akshay Kumar, Namastey London Sequel, Vipul Shah, Entertainment news

A day before her marriage, Akshay Kumar asks Katrina Kaif for the last dance together and tells her love is not about winning, it is about sacrifice.

4. Jab We Met

jab_we_met_2018_by_azib
In the climax of the rom-com, Geet (Kareena Kapoor) realises that she loves Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) and not her boyfriend Anshuman. A kiss follows, sealing their bond.

5. Hum Aapke Hain Koun

hum-aapke-hain-koun-759

Love amid family celebrations. Finally, Salman’s Prem confesses his love, only to be thrown into a pool by Madhuri’s Nisha.

6. Mughal-E-Azam

mughal-e-azam-1
The eternal love between Madhubala and Dilip Kumar in the movie, Mughal-e-Azam left a lot of hearts racing back in the 1960s. The feather scene needs no description.

7. Ram-Leela

large
In this story of passionate love blossoming in the midst of family animosity, Ranveer (Ram) refuses to hate Leela (Deepika Padukone), no matter what he may have to lose in return.

8. Maine Pyar Kiya

ep-150119854-1

“Mere Rang Mein” portrayed innocent love as Salman kisses Bhagyashree.

9. Dil Toh Pagal Hai

dtph7
Right after Jimmy’s wedding, Pooja (Madhuri Dixit) loses her bangle and ends up at the tent to look for it, where Rahul (SRK) holds her hand and embraces her with a passionate “Aur paas.”

10. Barfi

73517
One of the sweetest moments was where Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra) gets scared of a tree’s shadow and thinking that Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor) is asleep, locks her little finger with his.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 14: Latest News