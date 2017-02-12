Valentine’s Day: Randeep Hooda questions why a woman needs a man’s permission to make choices. Watch video

Randeep Hooda will appear in Battle of Saragarhi. Randeep Hooda will appear in Battle of Saragarhi.

Randeep Hooda has a strong message for men this Valentine Day. The actor urges them to promise their better half that they will stand with them and encourage them to fight for their rights. He also tells them to come forward and lend a hand in changing the way the world looks or treats a woman. The actor says it’s time we break social constructs that prohibit women from taking that leap of faith when it comes to their choices and dreams.

In a Snapchat video, the actor raised his concern over why a woman’s voice needs to be authenticated by a man and why everything related to a woman, even her existence, is questioned. The actor who has always stood up for the rights of women said, “Ek aurat ko samjhne ke liye mard ki awaz kyun chahiye bhai. Unke kehne karne ya sirf hone pe itne sawaal kyun?”

Watch | Randeep Hooda’s message for all men on Valentine’s Day

Randeep has always spoken about women empowerment. On the work front, the actor is prepping up for his upcoming film, Battle Of Saragarhi, for which Randeep is undergoing some serious mixed martial arts training.

Also read | Randeep Hooda undergoes MMA training for Battle of Saragarhi

Randeep will be seen playing the role of Havildar Ishar Singh, the military commander of the 36th Sikhs in the movie. He would be seen sporting a turban and a beard. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi that took place in 1897 between British Indian Army and Afghan Orakzai tribesmen in the North-West Frontier Province.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd