Katrina Kaif to Sara Ali Khan, everyone attended Karan Johar’s mega bash. But what was he celebrating

Karan Johar throws a major bash on Valentine’s eve. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla.) Karan Johar throws a major bash on Valentine’s eve. (Picture credit: Varinder Chawla.)

Karan Johar has often expressed on his chat show that he is single and his dating life is almost as good as dead. So, it came as a surprise to all when the filmmaker organised a big Bollywood bash on the eve of Valentine’s Day. Was the filmmaker celebrating love or was there another reason for the party? While we are still on it, we can report that who’s who of Bollywood were in attendance.

Malaika Arora Khan, who recently shared a picture which indicated that she was on Karan’s Kofee With Karan, was one of the guests as was Katrina Kaif. However, nobody got as much attention from paps as Sara Ali Khan. The starkid, daughter of Saif Ali Khan, is supposedly being launched by Karan in his next big film and she sure looked camera-ready. Apart from that, KJo’s fav, Arjun Kapoor was one of the guest. Arjun has often appeared on Koffee With Karan, which makes us wonder if he would yet again come on Malaika Arora Khan’s episode.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, who debuted with Mirzya, was also one of the guests. His steamy pictures with Jacqueline Fernandez have been doing the rounds, fuelling rumours that soon they might star together in a film. Rana Daggubati, whose The Ghazi Attack has been backed by Dharma Productions, was also one of the guests at the party. Sushant Singh Rajput and some televisions stars were also spotted at the event.

While we couldn’t get a glimpse of Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan in the pictures, we are sure once the party gets over, the updates would soon start flowing in. Other actors who were spotted at the party were Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha and many more.

