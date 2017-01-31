Vaani Kapoor photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor, the Yash Raj girl, looks hot enough to send temperatures soaring. Vaani Kapoor, the Yash Raj girl, looks hot enough to send temperatures soaring.

With her radiant looks and credible talent, Vaani Kapoor is sure a rising celebrity in Bollywood. Her performance so far has been highly thought of by the critics and does not go unnoticed by the audience either.

Born and brought up in New Delhi, she started her career with modelling under the Elite Model Management, which is a modelling agency from Paris. During her modelling days in the year 2009, she successfully got a lead role in Rajuben, which was a segment of the Sony TV television series, ‘Specials @ 10’. Later, she continued with acting and signed a three-film deal with the Yash Raj banner.

Kapoor made a debut in the 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance as a supporting actress opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. Her role in the movie garnered a lot of appreciation by all and she won the Best Female Debut at the 59th Filmfare Awards that year too.

In 2014, she entered the South Indian film industry where she bagged a role in the Tamil remake of Band Baaja Baaraat Aaha Kalyanam opposite Nani. She left the critics highly impressed and received positive reviews.

Her much-awaited Bollywood movie, ‘Befikre’ just got released recently and is doing fairly good at the box office recently. Not only her pairing with the handsome hunk Ranveer Singh but also her bold and sexy avatar has captured all the attention. She certainly has a long way to go and will carve out a niche for herself to be one of the leading ladies.

Vaani Kapoor dazzles in a black outfit.

Vaani Kapoor looks gorgeous in this dress. Doesn’t she?

Vaani Kapoor in Paris for Befikre promotions.

Vaani Kapoor on a television show.

Vaani Kapoor giving out styling tip.

Vaani Kapoor bringing back polka dot fashion.

Vaani Kapoor at Delhi promotional event.

Vaani Kapoor from her recent film.

Vaani Kapoor is a style diva.

Vaani Kapoor rocks in a floral white dress.

Vaani Kapoor looks hot as chilly in this red peplum.

Vaani Kapoor at an award function.

Vaani Kapoor shoots for a magazine.

Vaani Kapoor looks dreamy!

Vaani Kapoor in hot pants.

Vaani Kapoor dazzling on IIFA green carpet.

Vaani Kapoor dazzles in a black outfit.

Vaani Kapoor, you pretty woman!

Vaani Kapoor’s love for macrons.

Vaani Kapoor well!

Vaani Kapoor that’s an hot avatar.

Vaani Kapoor dazzles in a black outfit.

Vaani Kapoor during the Befikre promotion.

Vaani Kapoor at a recent event.

Vaani Kapoor shoots for a magazine.

Vaani Kapoor in Paris.

Vaani Kapoor’s rocks bikini avatar.

Vaani Kapoor at an award show.

Vaani Kapoor shoots for a magazine.

Vaani Kapoor looks too beautiful here, ain’t she.

Vaani Kapoor shoots for a magazine.

Vaani Kapoor looks sexy.

Vaani Kapoor at a promotional event.

Vaani Kapoor is a total style diva.

Vaani Kapoor shoots for a magazine.

Vaani Kapoor setting standards for winters.

Vaani Kapoor looks amazing in an Indian avatar.

Watch behind the scenes video of Vaani Kapoor’s magazine shoot:

Watch Vaani Kapoor’s latest photo shoot:

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd