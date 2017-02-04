Vaani Kapoor hopes her third Bollywood film comes out soon

“I really hope that the gap between my second and third film is not as much as my previous films.” “I really hope that the gap between my second and third film is not as much as my previous films.”

There was a gap of three years between the release of her Bollywood debut Shuddh Desi Romance and her second film Befikre, but actress Vaani Kapoor hopes her next project will not take so long to release. The 28-year-old actress, who also starred in Tamil film “Aaha Kalyanam” in 2014, is yet to sign her next film. “I really hope that the gap between my second and third film is not as much as my previous films. I believe in throwing a lot of positive energy in the universe and hope for the best,” Vaani told PTI.

The actress’ last film, directed by Aditya Chopra and starring Ranveer Singh as the male lead, did not have a great run at the box office and Vaani feels that the movie was ahead of its time. “I think it got polarised reviews, there are people who have seen it five times a day and there are some who connected with it. May be it didn’t work the way we anticipated. I do believe that it was ahead of its time. People could not connect to it now, but with time they might.

“I am very proud of the film not because I starred in it but I actually loved watching it.” Vaani walked the ramp for Ritu Kumar label and the theme for the collection was ‘Maharaja Pop’. The actress turned heads wearing a floral floor-length skirt paired with a bomber jacket. The bomber jacket with 3D flowers added a pop of vibrancy to the look. Vaani says she loves fashion but when it comes to films she leaves it to the director to decide the look of her character. However, she give her inputs and her past directors have also taken note of it.

“I have not done a lot of movies. Whatever I have done so far, I have left it to my directors to go by their vision, and design the look of the character. If asked I do give my suggestion. Adi was very welcoming when we were doing “Befikre”. He would ask both Ranveer and me about our opinions on clothes.”