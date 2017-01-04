Vaani Kapoor wants to do a chick-flick with Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra

Vaani Kapoor last appeared in Befikre, opposite Ranveer Singh. Vaani Kapoor last appeared in Befikre, opposite Ranveer Singh.

Vaani Kapoor believes that a chick-flick in Indian film industry is considered lame but she is a fan of Hollywood films like The Holiday and Devil Wears Prada. Hence, she wants to do a similar film. Ask her whom she would love to share some onscreen female camaraderie, the Befikre actor picked Anushka Sharma and Parineeti Chopra.

As quoted by DNA, Vaani said, “I know Anushka Sharma and Parineeti Chopra. So it would be fun to do a film with them. Plus, they are YRF talents, too, so we will all have a great time together on the sets. So much of female energy, it will be a lot of fun.”

Vaani is just two films old in Bollywood. The actor impressed the audience with her portrayal of Shyra in last year’s Befikre, which did decently well at the box office. During a recent chat with indianexpress.com, Vaani expressed happiness about the audience feedback, “Its lovely to see Dharam and Shyra being appreciated. It is humbling to receive such love!”

Vaani was lucky to have been directed by Aditya Chopra right in her second film. She called it nothing beyond a dream come true. “He inspires me. I believe he lives for his films and for people who don’t know Adi, you can go watch his movies, his heart and soul lies in them. Truly an experience for life to work with an untainted filmmaker like him.”

For now, Vaani is just reading some scripts and might announce her next project soon. We just hope she doesn’t take another 3 years to arrive with her third film.

