Urvashi Rautela’s Saara Zamana looks great: Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone believes that Urvashi Rautela’s item number Saara Zamana is looking great and so is the 22-year-old star. Urvashi has recreated another popular song Saara Zamana (originally from movie “Yaarana”) for Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil and Sunny has grooved to Laila Main Laila for Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

“I watched it (the song – ‘Saara Zamana’) and it’s looking nice. She (Urvashi) looks pretty. The two songs are different. She is a nice girl and I wish her success,” Sunny told PTI. Hrithik and SRK will battle out at the box office as both Kaabil and Raees” release on January 25. “There is always a movie clashing with each other. India is the largest producers of films in the entire world so there will be some clash,” Sunny quipped.

Sanjay Gupta directed “Kaabil” features Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in the lead.

The upcoming romantic action thriller film is produced by Rakesh Roshan under his banner FilmKraft Productions. Raees directed by Rahul Dholakia has Shah Rukh Khan, Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

It narrates the story of a bootlegger ‘Raees'(SRK) whose business is challenged and eventually thwarted by a police officer, played by Nawazuddin. The upcoming action crime thriller movie is produced by Gauri Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment.