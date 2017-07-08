Urvashi Rautela reveals her hot-bod secrets, takes inspirations from Bruce Lee, Muhammad Ali and Sylvester Stallone

Urvashi Rautela shares workout videos. Urvashi Rautela shares workout videos.

Getting a healthy yet hot body can be a task for sure but Urvashi Rautela manages it pretty well. The actor might not have appeared on-screen for a long time now, but she is keeping her fans informed about herself and the things she does in order to keep herself fit, healthy and hot. In a video, Urvashi shared the secret behind her voluptuous body, and we must tell you, it is not something that you can call easy. The actor can be seen practicing kick-boxing in which she is packing punches and throwing kicks like a pro. And why wouldn’t she? She takes her fitness inspiration from people who have been ruling the world of fitness since ever.

She wrote, “I’m strong, I’m tough, I still wear my eyeliner. Well very often people ask me about my back to back win at #MissUniverse india 2012 & #MissUniverse India 2015 also winning #BestBeautifulBody title twice..Here’s the answer…. #SuperAthlete . Love u forever #Brucelee #muhammadali #sylvesterstallone & #toughtaskmaster.” Well, the video has also made us curious. Is the actor looking forward to playing a character based on boxing?

Urvashi was last seen in Hrithik Roshan’s film Kaabil, which had released earlier this year. She had done an item song, which was a recreation of Saara Zamaana originally starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Urvashi recently became the Most Desirable Actress 2016 for the third time in the row. On the same occasion, the actor got a hot photoshoot done and shared, “For 3 consecutive years !! Youngest Most Desirable Actress (Woman) 2016. Cheers everyone 🥂 . I just wanna say a Big Thank You to all my fans for voting & making me your #YoungestMostDesirable !! Reminds me of why i do what i do.”

