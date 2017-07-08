Urvashi Rautela reveals her hot-bod secrets, takes inspirations from Bruce Lee, Muhammad Ali and Sylvester Stallone

Latest News
The young and ravishing beauty of Bollywood, Urvashi Rautela has shared some tips on how one can obtain the kind of body she has. The actor, who has been grabbing headlines for her hot and happening appearances, says that she takes her inspiration from iconic people like Bruce Lee, Muhammad Ali and Sylvester Stallone.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: July 8, 2017 5:05 pm
urvashi rautela, urvashi rautela videos, urvashi rautela hot pictures, urvashi rautela bikini pictures, urvashi rautela instagram, urvashi rautela films Urvashi Rautela shares workout videos.
Getting a healthy yet hot body can be a task for sure but Urvashi Rautela manages it pretty well. The actor might not have appeared on-screen for a long time now, but she is keeping her fans informed about herself and the things she does in order to keep herself fit, healthy and hot. In a video, Urvashi shared the secret behind her voluptuous body, and we must tell you, it is not something that you can call easy. The actor can be seen practicing kick-boxing in which she is packing punches and throwing kicks like a pro. And why wouldn’t she? She takes her fitness inspiration from people who have been ruling the world of fitness since ever.

She wrote, “I’m strong, I’m tough, I still wear my eyeliner. Well very often people ask me about my back to back win at #MissUniverse india 2012 & #MissUniverse India 2015 also winning #BestBeautifulBody title twice..Here’s the answer…. #SuperAthlete . Love u forever #Brucelee #muhammadali #sylvesterstallone & #toughtaskmaster.” Well, the video has also made us curious. Is the actor looking forward to playing a character based on boxing?

Urvashi was last seen in Hrithik Roshan’s film Kaabil, which had released earlier this year. She had done an item song, which was a recreation of Saara Zamaana originally starring Amitabh Bachchan.

 

Urvashi recently became the Most Desirable Actress 2016 for the third time in the row. On the same occasion, the actor got a hot photoshoot done and shared, “For 3 consecutive years !! Youngest Most Desirable Actress (Woman) 2016. Cheers everyone 🥂 . I just wanna say a Big Thank You to all my fans for voting & making me your #YoungestMostDesirable !! Reminds me of why i do what i do.”

