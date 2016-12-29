Latest News

Urvashi Rautela photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela has to her credit the record of highest number of beauty pageants at the youngest age. Here are HQ and HD images.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 29, 2016 4:37 pm
Model-actor Urvashi Rautela was named Ms. Diva 2015. The 21-year-old actor made her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol-starrer Singh Saab the Great and later went ahead to represent India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. She has won the titles of Miss Teen India, Miss Asian Supermodel 2011, and Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International 2011 World. Interestingly, the beauty queen has to her credit the record of highest number of beauty pageants at the youngest age.

Hailing from Kotdwara, Uttrakhand, Urvashi gave up being an engineer to be a renowned name in the Indian film industry. She entered the world of beauty pageants when she was just 15. After featuring in a Hindi film, Urvashi made her debut in south with Mr Airavata in 2015. She got recognised for her role in 2016 release, Sanam Re.

More than her acting, her appearance in superhit dance numbers, Honey Singh’s Love Dose and Daddy Mummy in the movie Bhaag Johnnny sets many hearts racing making her a head turner for many.

Now the young actor has become the queen of hearts with her ooze style and sizzling dance moves in Kaabil’s ‘Haseeno Ka Deewana,’ the revamped version of Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Saara Zamaana’.

Urvashi Rautela nails the ethnic look. 

Urvashi Rautela with Shah Rukh Khan. 

Urvashi Rautela in a saree. 

Urvashi Rautela in a designer outfit. 

Urvashi Rautela in a sheer golden outfit.

Urvashi Rautela crowned Ms. Diva 2015. 

Urvashi Rautela in the song ‘Daddy Mummy’. 

Urvashi Rautela looked exquisite in a green dress. 

Urvashi Rautela was seen in a red dress.

Urvashi Rautela showed off her sexy back in a black short dress.

Urvashi Rautela snapped at an event. 

Urvashi Rautela takes a twirl in her blue dress.

Urvashi Rautela looks stylish in a white pantsuit. 

Urvashi Rautela in a desi look.

Urvashi Rautela has been a winner of many beauty pageants. 

Urvashi Rautela at a promotional event.

Urvashi Rautela ready for her performance. 

Urvashi Rautela looks sizzling. 

Urvashi Rautela in a red off-shoulder gown.

Urvashi Rautela opted for an all-black avatar. 

Urvashi Rautela–lady in black. 

Urvashi Rautela during the promotions of Great Grand Masti. 

Urvashi Rautela has become a style icon. 

