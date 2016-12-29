Urvashi Rautela photos: 50 best looking, hot and beautiful HQ and HD photos of Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela made her bollywood debut with Sunny Deol-starrer Singh Saab the Great. Urvashi Rautela made her bollywood debut with Sunny Deol-starrer Singh Saab the Great.

Model-actor Urvashi Rautela was named Ms. Diva 2015. The 21-year-old actor made her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol-starrer Singh Saab the Great and later went ahead to represent India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. She has won the titles of Miss Teen India, Miss Asian Supermodel 2011, and Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International 2011 World. Interestingly, the beauty queen has to her credit the record of highest number of beauty pageants at the youngest age.

Hailing from Kotdwara, Uttrakhand, Urvashi gave up being an engineer to be a renowned name in the Indian film industry. She entered the world of beauty pageants when she was just 15. After featuring in a Hindi film, Urvashi made her debut in south with Mr Airavata in 2015. She got recognised for her role in 2016 release, Sanam Re.

More than her acting, her appearance in superhit dance numbers, Honey Singh’s Love Dose and Daddy Mummy in the movie Bhaag Johnnny sets many hearts racing making her a head turner for many.

Now the young actor has become the queen of hearts with her ooze style and sizzling dance moves in Kaabil’s ‘Haseeno Ka Deewana,’ the revamped version of Amitabh Bachchan starrer ‘Saara Zamaana’.

