Urvashi Rautela just told us what she expects from her boyfriend, and we are shocked. Watch video

Do you want to be Urvashi Rautela’s boyfriend? Well, we must say that you will have a tough time because this leggy lass has her boyfriend goals right on point. Urvashi took to her Instagram to share a short video of a well-chiseled man who showcased his talent of running on a treadmill wearing stilettos. Well, the end of the video is extraordinary and we leave it to you to decide if you love it or not.

Urvashi has been riding high on the success of her song “Haseeno Ka Deewana” from Kaabil. The actor, who left the temperatures soaring with her performance, is head-over-heels for Hrithik Roshan and has never missed out the chance to praise the entire team of Kaabil. However, after making enough news for Kaabil, her latest video is only leaving her fans in splits, and a bit confused too!

Check out the video Urvashi Rautela shared on Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Urvashi said, “Hrithik Roshan was a huge inspiration for me. He motivated me a lot. I still remember how for him it is ‘us’, not ‘me’. He would never say that I’ll do this or this is my film, it is always ‘our’ film for him. When I met him at the special screening of the film, I hugged him and congratulated him for this film, and he told me “No Urvashi, it is our film!” He believes in unity and teamwork and that’s what I do too. I totally love this about him.”

The actor was recently spotted in Delhi. She was here to attend her college’s Golden Jubilee celebration. On the work front, Urvashi, who rose to fame with Honey Singh’s single Love Dose, is reading scripts and will announce a project as soon as she signs one.

