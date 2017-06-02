Urmila Matondkar’s comeback is a special song in Irrfan Khan’s Raita

Urmila Matondkar will be shaking a leg in Irrfan Khan starrer Raita. Urmila Matondkar will be shaking a leg in Irrfan Khan starrer Raita.

All the 90s movie buffs have been waiting to see Urmila Matondkar back on the silver screen and the beauty has answered their prayers. The actor is giving a second chance to her Bollywood dreams and is making a come back to entertain us like she did years ago. It has been revealed that Urmila will be slaying with her dazzling smile and perfect dance moves in Irffan Khan-starrer, Raita.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the new development. “Urmila Matondkar returns in a special song for #Raita, directed by Abhinay Deo. Stars Irrfan… Produced by TSeries and RDP Motion Pictures,” wrote Taran. Ten years back, Urmila sizzled the silver screen when she did a special dance number in Ram Gopal Varma’s Aag. On the acting front, she made her Marathi debut in 2014 in the film, Ajoba. The 43-year-old actor made headlines in 2016 when she married Kashmir-based businessman Mohsin Akhtar Mir on March 3.

The director of the film Abhinay Deo talked about signing Urmila for the special number to Mumbai Mirror. “We wanted a great performer with a diva-like aura and Urmila fit the bill. She has been extremely choosy about offers and we are excited that she agreed to be a part of our film. The song is set in a bar and is being choreographed by Rajitdev Easwardas, who has worked with Vaibhavi Merchant earlier,” said Abhinay. Urmila is scheduled to shoot for the song over the weekend.

The Rangeela actor has done some challenging roles in her career spanning over 100 films including thrillers like Kaun, Bhoot, Ek Haseena Thi and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya.

