First look of Urmila Matondkar in Blackmail song Bewafa Beauty out

Urmila Matondkar makes a comeback on the silver screen in Irrfa Khan starrer Blackmail. Urmila Matondkar makes a comeback on the silver screen in Irrfa Khan starrer Blackmail.

Urmila Matondkar, the actor who won hearts with her ace acting and dancing skills back in the 90s, is returning to the silver screen. The “Chamma Chamma” girl is all set to make you put on your dancing shoes as she dances on the tunes of Amit Trivedi’s composition “Bewafa Beauty” in Irrfan Khan starrer Blackmail. The Abhinay Deo directorial will witness the comeback of Urmila after a decade. The last we saw her spilling magic in the movie theatres was when she did a special dance number “Mehbooba Mehbooba” in Ram Gopal Varma’s Aag.

The look of the actor for the song was shared by the makers in a series of tweets. The first in the series read, “Beware! She will hypnotize you with her beauty!” followed by “Hotness Alert: She is on her way!”, “She’s bold, seductive and stunning! Here’s #UrmilaMatondkar in #BewafaBeauty!” and the last one, “Just a little longer before the diva makes her comeback!”

Delhi Belly fame Abhinay Deo is all set to entertain the audience yet again with a quirky comedy whose trailer has piqued the interest of movie buffs. Irrfan, who essays the role of a “perfect middle-class married man” in the film, finds himself in a situation which raises the question, “What will you do if you find your wife in bed with someone else?” The teaser and trailer of the film had Irrfan running bare-chested in boxers and had his head covered by a paper bag. The madcap comedy looks promising and Irrfan as a blackmailer who gets blackmailed will surely keep us hooked.

Watch the trailer of Blackmail:

Apart from Irrfan, the film has an ensemble cast including Divya Dutta, Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh and Omi Vaidya. Also, the film has brought together singers Baadshah, Guru Randhawa, Amit Trivedi and rapper Divine for its music album. Produced by T-Series and RDP Motion Pictures, the film will hit the theatres on April 6, 2018.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd