Urmila Matondkar: Naughtiness and wickedness in Bewafa Beauty is very unheard of

The grace and elegance with which Urmila Matondkar grooved to the peppiest tunes of Bollywood, made her a favourite of every 90s kid. She proved her dancing mettle with dance numbers like “Rangeela Re” (Rangeela), “Chamma Chamma” (China Gate), “Kambaqt Ishq” (Pyar Tune Kya Kiya), “Tanha Tanha” (Rangeela) and others. Soon, she was given the title of the ‘Chamma Chamma’ girl of Bollywood. Even today, all her dance numbers have people dancing along with her.

After a decade, Urmila has yet again slipped into her dancing shoes for Irrfan Khan’s upcoming film Blackmail. Since its release, the Amit Trivedi composition “Bewafa Beauty” has been receiving mixed reviews. While some are happy to see the Rangeela star back with her ‘latka-jhatkas’, there are some who are questioning the actor’s choice. But ask Urmila about the song and she is more than happy to be a part of it.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Urmila reveals what made her say yes to Blackmail director Abhinay Deo when he approached her for the song. She said, “This was the kind of song which I have never heard of; the thought, the lyrics and the concept with which the director wanted to shoot it, everything together sounded extremely appealing. And I am glad that I did it. The naughtiness, the wickedness, the fun and the craziness are all something which is very unheard of.”

Explaining Deo’s approach towards the song, Urmila added, “When he approached me, he told me that it is not like any other dance number that one has seen you doing and you are known for. He wanted to shoot something which was more about expression and performance just like the older songs like “Aaiye Meherbaan”. I am not trying to compare the song with the old classics but what I am trying to say is, in terms of its treatment and orientation it is more than just an outright dancing number.”

Ask the 44-year-old actor about returning to the screen after a long hiatus and she said, “Honestly, there is nothing like making a comeback. It might be there in the mind of the audience but I don’t think actors think like that. It’s like swimming or cycling, you know it and you know it always. If you enjoy it, you always look forward towards doing it.” But did she miss being in front of the camera for all these years? “It’s not like I was not doing anything else in life. You have other things in life too like travelling, reading and spending time with family and friends. But yes, it is always great being in front of the camera because that is something you are best at and it is extremely enjoyable to do that.”

Also, about her making a comeback with a full-fledged role, the Pinjar actor quipped, “I don’t think so much. I do not figure out my life or plan it out. I take it as it comes and give it my best. I never thought of taking such a long break or I will do this or that. So, about doing a film, if something exciting comes, definitely I will take it up.”

Over the years there has been a major shift in how female actors are perceived in Bollywood. The ground rules of being a female actor in this male-dominated industry has transformed and since Urmila has been a part of both the eras, we asked her about this big change in Bollywood but the actor feels she is the “wrong person to answer the question”. She said, “I have done totally female-oriented scripts. I have done roles which were extremely powerful and risk bearing. In fact, I have delivered them with much finesse and flying colours. This question should be asked to people who have not done much experimentation in their lives.”

For Urmila, the song “Bewafa Beauty” adds to the film’s narrative and is an integral part of the film Blackmail. She thinks of it as a song “which makes you just get up and dance to it.” Blackmail, helmed by Delly Belly fame Abhinay Deo, stars Irrfan Khan, Kriti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya and Divya Dutta. The film revolves around Irrfan’s character who finds out about his wife (Kriti Kulhari) cheating on him and then makes a plan of taking revenge by blackmailing her lover.

