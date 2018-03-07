Upcoming Bollywood films in March: Raid, Hichki, Baaghi 2 and more

Here’s what’s brewing in Bollywood in March this year. Here’s what’s brewing in Bollywood in March this year.

While February was all about Akshay Kumar’s social drama PadMan, March has an interesting mix of Bollywood films. March 9 will see a clash between Taapsee Pannu’s light-hearted rom-com Dil Juunglee and the gritty thriller 3 Storeys. Ajay Devgn’s income-tax drama Raid will have a solo release on March 16 and same is the case with Rani Mukerji’s Hichki which will arrive on March 23. Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 will wrap the month with a heavy load of action. Have a look at the Bollywood calendar for March.

Dil Juunglee – March 9

After Judwaa 2, Taapsee Pannu is back in another light-hearted role with Dil Juunglee. This time, she will share screen space with Saqib Saleem. Directed by Aleya Sen, Dil Juunglee is a romantic comedy where Taapsee plays the cliched nerd goes through a makeover character, while Saleem essays a regular Delhi guy. The film releases on March 9.

3 Storeys – March 9

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment struck gold at the box office last year with films like Raees and Fukrey Returns. Their latest production 3 Storeys comes with an ensemble cast including Richa Chadha, Sharman Joshi, Pulkit Samrat, Renuka Sahane and others. The film majorly explores the stories of people living on three different stories of a chawl. It hits the theatres on March 9.

Hate Story 4 – March 9

Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi are coming together in the fourth installment of erotic thriller Hate Story. It is being helmed by Vishal Pandya and follows the story of two brothers (Wahi and Vivan Bhatena) who fall in love with the same girl named Tasha (Rautela). Ihana Dhillon, known for Punjabi films like Daddy Cool Munde Fool, will also be making her Bollywood debut with Hate Story 4 on March 9.

Raid – March 16

Ajay Devgn’s edgy thriller Raid is one film to watch out for this month. Based on one of the most high-profile and well-crafted Income Tax raids of the country, Raid explores the struggles an upright and no-nonsense Income Tax Officer has to go through to conduct a raid on one of the wealthy goons of this city, in this case, Saurabh Shukla. Devgn is all set to raid the theatres on March 16.

Hichki – March 23

Rani Mukerji’s last outing Mardaani tanked at the box office. She is back with Siddharth P Malhotra directorial Hichki on March 23. Hichki is the moving story about the struggles of a school teacher suffering from Tourette syndrome and how she tries to earn the respect of the society and the love of her students. Will Hichki be able revive Rani’s lost legacy?

Baaghi 2 – March 30

The second iteration of Tiger Shroff’s action thriller Baaghi will arrive at the theatres, all guns blazing, on March 30. With Disha Patani by his side this time, Tiger’s look in the film has created quite a storm among fans and he is even being called Bollywood’s very own Rambo. This Sajid Nadiadwala film follows a battle-hardened army officer in search of his ex-lover’s mysteriously kidnapped child.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd