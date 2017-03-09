UP and Bihar are making my career: Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar’s role belongs to UP and Bihar in her every big and successful film. Swara Bhaskar’s role belongs to UP and Bihar in her every big and successful film.

Actress Swara Bhaskar says UP and Bihar have played a crucial role in her movie career. The actress will next be seen portraying the role of a singer, known for her erotic, double meaning songs in Anaarkali of Aarah. “UP and Bihar are actually making my career. In every big and successful film, I have played characters which are based in the two states. Coincidentally, most of my roles belong to UP and Bihar be it ‘Raanjhanaa’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ series, ‘Nil Batte Sannata’ or ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’,” says Swara.

Talking about getting the nuances of her latest role right, the actress said director Avinash Das was a great help. “I had no idea about the world of a character like Anaarkali. I grew up in metros like New Delhi and Mumbai. The research started with Avinash ji sending me a bunch of YouTube links of the videos of the women who sing and dance to double-meaning songs.”

“He asked me to study their diction, body language and dancing style. I even went to Aarah and met these singers,” says Swara. The actress said resilience and stubbornness are the qualities that help an outsider survive in the industry. “Initially, actors cannot choose the kind of films being offered to them. But one always has a choice of picking up or rejecting a role. I am happy I was able to do everything on my own.

“Resilience and stubbornness become positive qualities for an outsider in the industry when you don’t have a star parent or a mentor,” Swara said.