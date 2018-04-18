Have found a germ of the idea for OMG – Oh My God sequel: Director Umesh Shukla

Umesh Shukla has cracked the idea for Oh My God sequel. Umesh Shukla has cracked the idea for Oh My God sequel.

Director Umesh Shukla says a sequel to the hit 2012 comedy OMG – Oh My God! is on the cards and the team has already started working on it. The satirical comedy-drama, based on a Gujarati stage-play, starred Paresh Rawal as an atheist who sues God after an earthquake destroys his antique shop. The film, which explored the themes of religion and superstition, also had Akshay Kumar play modern-day Lord Krishna.

Post the success of the film, the work on the sequel was on since 2015. When asked about the status of the sequel, Umesh told PTI, “We are working on it. We have found a germ of the idea too, but it will take some time to finish it. It is an interesting idea. It will be challenging to take the story ahead.”

The director, however, says they are not making the sequel to encash on the film’s popularity. “The sequel has to have a right subject. We can’t make the film to turn it into a franchise for monetary purpose. Like the Munna Bhai series, where people felt the second part was better than the first.

“… They upgraded the story and we aim for the same. We have just started writing it. It is at an early stage and only 20 percent work has been done,” he adds. Apart from this, Umesh was also working on a script, which would feature Sanjay Dutt.

When asked about it, the director said, “I had narrated the idea to him (Dutt) long back, when he came out (of prison) for a brief period of time. “The script is with me right now, but I haven’t focused on that yet because I was working on ‘102 Not Out’. Once I am done with the film, I will sit with my writers and

see how it goes.”

Umesh is currently awaiting the release of his next, 102 Not Out, featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release on May 4.

