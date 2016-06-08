Udta Punjab issue reflects badly on CBFC, voice of the filmmaker shouldn’t be throttled: Aamir Khan



Aamir Khan came out in strong support of Udta Punjab and backed the film’s producers cause of getting the film released without any cuts. Aamir Khan came out in strong support of Udta Punjab and backed the film’s producers cause of getting the film released without any cuts.

Aamir Khan came out in strong support of Udta Punjab and backed the film’s producers cause of getting the film released without any cuts. Expressing agony at the turn of events the film has been forced to go through, Aamir said, “It’s very unfortunate. I am pained to see that the film is going through this. According to my knowledge the film is based on drug addiction and it delivers a social message. I don’t think there is anything that should be cut or audience should be kept away from seeing. It reflects badly on CBFC and hope the film gets justice at the tribunal. The voice of the film and filmmaker shouldn’t be throttled. They should have a free voice to speak.” (Also read: Udta Punjab controversy: Youth has the right to know drugs are a menace, says Shahid Kapoor)

Watch | Udta Punjab Controversy: Youth Has The Right To Know Drugs Are A Menace, Says Shahid Kapoor



Aamir also expressed his surprise at the CBFC ordering multiple cuts. “I believe there were supposed to be changes in CBFC and there won’t be any cuts; only certification as per age group. So it’s strange and shocking to see so many cuts in the film(Udta Punjab). I haven’t seen the film but to hear these things are strange.”

The PK actor also said that it was the need of the hour for every Indian to stand up for freedom of speech. “Not only Bollywood, ever Indian who wants freedom of speech to prevail should come out. The Tribunal is going to watch the film and I hope they deliver justice to the film. I wish them all the best,” said Aamir.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd