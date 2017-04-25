Cuts asked for TV viewing were acceptable to me: Udta Punjab director Abhishek Chaubey

Udta Punjab starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh. Udta Punjab starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh.

Udta Punjab and its fight with the CBFC was not just controversial, but also something that will be remembered for a long time. The film revolves around the drug abuse in the affluent north Indian state of Punjab. It shows how the youth there have succumbed to it’s en-masse resulting in a socio-economic decline. When the film was first ready to release in theatres, it had to face a lot of hurdles. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had issued some cuts in the film. However Udta Punjab went on to impress both critics and audience alike, and also won a lot of awards.

Udta Punjab, directed by Abhishek Chaubey, stars Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh, and their performances were truly appreciated by one and all in the industry as well as the audience. Now, the film is set to premiere on television, but with some cuts.

Speaking on the same, director Abhishek Chaubey said, “Television is a medium that is available to majority of the people in India. Today, the nature of cuts asked is acceptable. In theatres, there is a provision where only adults can walk in and at that time we should have the ability to express and stretch ourselves in the best interest of the film. Whereas when television is concerned, it is a medium that is accessible to people from all walks of life and all age groups. As a film-maker, I am responsible enough to understand that the content of my film cannot be shown to a child. So the kind of cuts that were asked for TV viewing were truly acceptable to me.”

The award winning film is ready for it’s world Television Premiere on &pictures on Sunday 30th April, 2017 at 12.00 noon.

